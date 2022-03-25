KEF Mu3 wireless audiophile earbuds are $150 off this weekend

A great set of noise-canceling earbuds is something we could all use to stay productive throughout the day, and one of the best headphone deals going on right now is at KEF, where you can get the KEF Mu3 wireless noise-canceling earbuds for just $149, which is a savings of more than $150, and more than 50% off their regular price of $300. These are truly some top-notch headphones, and they’re only available until March 31 or until inventory runs out, so click over to KEF to claim yours while you can.

With the Mu3 wireless noise-canceling earbuds, KEF takes on Sony, Bose, and Apple as a deliverer of high-quality audio. A sleek and attractive option for anyone’s workdays, study sessions, daily commutes, and binge-watching sessions, the KEF Mu3 headphones feature an ergonomic design that embraces both beauty and technological ingenuity. They’re designed with intuitive controls that creative a highly responsive user interface, and they feature a unique design that gives them an especially comfortable fit in your ear.

And like all of the best wireless earbuds, the KEF Mu3 headphones produce top-notch audio quality. They contain a full-range driver that’s expertly tuned, which ensure pure and accurate sound on the move, with rich midrange, detailed bass, and crips high tunes, all of which combine to immerse you in all of the subtle nuances of your favorite music and digital content. Battery life is something that’s important to pay attention to when shopping for some of the best wireless headphones, and the KEF Mu3 deliver up to an astonishing nine hours on a single charge, up to 24 hours with the included charging case, and should you run them completely dry, they’re even capable of reaching enough charge for an hour of playback in just five minutes of charging.

A high-quality option and a truly unique set of earbuds, the KEF Mu3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are just $149 when you purchase directly from KEF right now. That’s a savings of $151 from the regular price of $300. If you’re looking for some headphones on a budget, check out some of the best cheap true wireless earbuds. But if you’re as certain as we are the KEF Mu3 wireless earbuds are worth pouncing on with this 50% offer, click over to KEF to claim yours while inventory lasts.

