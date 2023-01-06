Get this Keurig coffee maker while it’s $70 off at Best Buy

It’s difficult to find a better way to make your morning easier than by investing in a Keurig coffee maker. Keurig’s K-Select Coffee Maker is one of the best Keurig coffee makers in the lineup, and right now it’s on sale at Best Buy for $70 off, dropping the price from $150 to only $80. If you have yet to give Keurig’s handy coffee makers a try, this is one of many Keurig deals that make it worthwhile to bring one home.

Why You Should Buy the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Select delivers the perfect combination of sleek design, smart features, and the power you need to get your entire family through the hustle and bustle of a busy morning. It offers four different brew sizes, ranging between six and twelve ounces, and you can choose from a wide assortment of K-cup pods in all of your favorite coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and iced beverage flavors. The K-Select comes with a Strong Brew feature, which was designed to increase the intensity of your brew for a stronger flavor. To make your favorite cup, all you have to do is insert a pod, press a button to select a size, and then let your Keurig get to work.

The K-Select’s large 52-ounce water reservoir gives you the ability to brew up to five cups before having to refill, which saves a ton of time, and the reservoir is removable so when you do have to refill, it couldn’t be easier. Accidents happen, but the K-Select’s removable drip tray holds up to a full cup of coffee so a spill doesn’t ruin your mornings. Its black matte finish makes the K-Select an unobtrusive, goes-with-everything addition to your kitchen décor.

At only $80, this deal on the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker is undeniably one of the very best coffee maker deals going on today. Originally priced at $150, Best Buy is offering you the opportunity to save $70, or nearly 50%, and $80 is a small price to pay for instantly improved mornings. If every member of your family prefers a different beverage to kick off their day, the K-Select is the Keurig you never knew you needed.

