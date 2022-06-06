 Skip to main content
This Keurig is ONLY $49 in Walmart’s surprise flash sale

Jennifer Allen
By

Looking for inexpensive Keurig deals? Pretty much the best one right now is being able to buy the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $49 at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $89, you save $40 off the usual price, representing a considerable saving. The ideal coffee maker for the solo coffee lover, it’s a really cheap way of enjoying a well made coffee maker. Take a look below at why it’s worth your time or hit the buy button now if you know it’s the one for you.

The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is easily one of the best coffee makers around when you just need to make a drink for yourself. Through the coffee maker, you can brew six, eight, or 10 ounce cups of your favorite drinks in under a minute. It’s possible to use a K-Cup pod variety or purchase the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter to brew your own ground coffee. A smart start feature heats and brews in one simple process, with the six ounce cup size offering the strongest brew. Simple button controls means it takes seconds to get used to the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with convenience at every turn.

For instance, it has an auto off feature that turns the coffee maker off two hours after your last brew, while a removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy clean up. A 36 ounce removable water reservoir means you can brew multiple cups before refilling too. The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is all about convenience so you don’t need to be an expert to figure out how to produce a great cup of coffee from it. It’s small too so it will easily fit on your countertop without getting in the way.

One of the best coffee maker deals around at the moment, the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is normally priced at $89 but down to just $49 right now at Walmart. A surprise sale, we can’t see it sticking around for long so snap it up now while stock lasts. It’s sure to be a winner for every coffee drinker.

