  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the best Keurig deal you can shop this side of Black Friday

By

Early Black Friday season has been offering some of the best Black Friday deals and some really great Black Friday coffee maker deals, and Walmart looks like it doesn’t want to get left out of the party. Right now, you can save $20 on the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, as it’s marked down to $79 from its original price of $99. This is a coffee maker made for everybody, and it’s a deal made for everybody as well. Scoot over to Walmart now to grab your Black Friday discount while supplies last.

The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is the perfect brewer for any occasion. It’s incredibly versatile, as it’s able to use both K-Cup pods and ground coffee for brewing, and it’s able to brew either a cup or a carafe. It features the ability to brew multiple sizes that range from 8 to 12 ounces and is able to accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. It also brings a premium element to your kitchen, rocking the Keurig name and Keurig build quality.

A great addition to any smart home kitchen, the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is easy to use, featuring simple button controls and energy-efficient technology. The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is also smart; it automatically pauses mid-brew for 20 seconds when you remove the carafe to make a pour. We feel like you’ll be making a lot of pours with the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, as it makes for an amazing morning companion and one of the best Keurig deals you’re bound to find this Black Friday shopping season.

Walmart is currently offering the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker for $79, a savings of $20 off its regular price of $99. This deal and inventory are likely to go quickly as we continue onward through the Black Friday shopping season, so click over to Walmart now and claim one for your countertop while you can.

There’s still a ton of Black Friday coffee maker deals out there, and still plenty of Walmart Black Friday deals as well. If you still haven’t found the right coffee maker for you, take a look at some of the other options available in the Walmart sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Staples has the BEST Black Friday laptop deal under $400 today

The Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop has an AMD Ryzen processor.

One of the best early Black Friday TV deals just ended — don’t miss these too

Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Returnal 2.0 update finally adds a long requested feature

returnal update 20 photo mode

Samsung SmartThings is the latest ecosystem to join the Matter protocol

samsung new smart fridge lets you chat with alexa bixby family hub

Wyze Lamp Socket turns any dumb light bulb into a smart one

wyze lamp socket turns outdoor lights smart

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

The best Android phones 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt

Blaseball: Short Circuits takes the absurdist sports game back to its roots

The logo for Blaseball Short Circuits.

Far Cry 6 will taunt you with emails if you stop playing it

Anton and Diego from Far Cry 6.

How to listen to any song in Spatial Audio in iOS 15

Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

How to copy text from your camera with Live Text in iOS 15

Live Text demonstration in iOS 15.