This sale is why you should buy a Keurig, and all your refill pods, at Staples

Keurig K1500 commercial coffee maker in the box on a white background.

If you’re heading back into the office this fall (or need to seriously upgrade your home coffee maker for a busy work-from-home season), then you need to check out the Keurig deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker for just $145, marked down $50 from its regular price of $195. Staples is also having major sales on Keurig pods, so you can get everything you need for serious caffeinating all in one place. Check out the other Staples deals on Keurig products going on now.

The Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker is the perfect addition to any office. This coffee maker is ideal for serving up to 15 employees on a daily basis. Boost morale at your small business when you bring this bad boy into the office. Forget about that messy old coffee pot and never mess with stale, leftover cold coffee again. Instantly brew the perfect cup of your favorite blend for a fresh and tasty brew made just for you. Check out these McCafe Premium Roast K-Cups from McDonald’s to get your favorite fast-food coffee made fresh when you want it. Or, get authentic coffee shop flavor when you try these Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee K-Cups; both are on sale now at Staples, so you can get everything you need to brew delivered in one package.

Whatever your favorite flavors and blends, you’ll find the K-Cup that fits your tastes. There are over 150 different varieties on the market from more than 30 top brands. Brew more than coffee; make tea or cocoa as well in this instant coffee maker. The K-Cup pods allow you to make single servings of your beverage of choice, so it’s always fresh and hot when you want it.

Don’t wait to snag this commercial coffee maker for your office. On sale now for just $145, save $50 off the regularly marked price of $195 when you buy the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker today at Staples. Not sure if this is the right model for you? Check out other coffee makers on sale today, like these limited-time Nespresso deals going on now.

More coffee maker deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great coffee maker deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker

$40 $60
You can brew a single serving or a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with this Hamilton Beach programmable coffee machine. Simple system lets you brew a single cup without buying costly pods. more
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs. more
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville

$152 $160
Get the convenience of one-touch coffee and espresso brewing with Breville's new Vertuo Next machine. After brewing this machine ejects and stores the Vertuo pod. more
Nespresso EN80B Original Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

$123 $126
Versatile original Nespresso barista-grade single-serve machine brews espresso or coffee. You can brew up to nine cups with the 24-ounce water reservoir. more
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$160
Automatically eject the single-serve Vertuo pod to be ready for the next pod with this newest model from De'Longhi. Brew six different sizes or fill an 18-ounce carafe. more
Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine by DeLonghi

$135 $149
Brew up single-serve espresso and Lungo coffee drinks in less than a minute with this 19-bar pressure pump-equipped machine. Uses Nespresso original single-serve capsules. more
