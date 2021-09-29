Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re heading back into the office this fall (or need to seriously upgrade your home coffee maker for a busy work-from-home season), then you need to check out the Keurig deals going on now at Staples. Right now, you can get the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker for just $145, marked down $50 from its regular price of $195. Staples is also having major sales on Keurig pods, so you can get everything you need for serious caffeinating all in one place. Check out the other Staples deals on Keurig products going on now.

The Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker is the perfect addition to any office. This coffee maker is ideal for serving up to 15 employees on a daily basis. Boost morale at your small business when you bring this bad boy into the office. Forget about that messy old coffee pot and never mess with stale, leftover cold coffee again. Instantly brew the perfect cup of your favorite blend for a fresh and tasty brew made just for you. Check out these McCafe Premium Roast K-Cups from McDonald’s to get your favorite fast-food coffee made fresh when you want it. Or, get authentic coffee shop flavor when you try these Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee K-Cups; both are on sale now at Staples, so you can get everything you need to brew delivered in one package.

Whatever your favorite flavors and blends, you’ll find the K-Cup that fits your tastes. There are over 150 different varieties on the market from more than 30 top brands. Brew more than coffee; make tea or cocoa as well in this instant coffee maker. The K-Cup pods allow you to make single servings of your beverage of choice, so it’s always fresh and hot when you want it.

Don’t wait to snag this commercial coffee maker for your office. On sale now for just $145, save $50 off the regularly marked price of $195 when you buy the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker today at Staples. Not sure if this is the right model for you? Check out other coffee makers on sale today, like these limited-time Nespresso deals going on now.

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great coffee maker deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

