Staples slashed 25% off this Keurig coffee maker price today

If you’re planning to head back to the office sometime soon, bring your coworkers and employees together with a high-quality coffee maker. Right now, get the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker on sale from Staples for just $145, marked down from its regular price of $195 so you can save $50. This commercial-grade coffee maker is ideal for small businesses, and can easily accommodate the coffee demands of up to 15 people. This machine makes freshly brewed coffee, tea, and cocoa in under a minute each, so no one has to wait for their favorite beverage. Easy to clean and restock, your employees will love the simplicity of this coffee maker.

Everyone loves a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa. Whether you’re brewing up your morning cup or an afternoon pick-me-up, the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker makes it quick and easy. Choose from over 150 different K-cup varieties from over 30 top brands, including Starbucks, Dunkin, and more. Brew delicious beverages in minutes with no wait time in between cups. Stop wasting half drank pots of coffee that have gone cold. With Keurig, everyone can brew exactly what they want, when they want it.

This Keurig commercial coffee maker can brew beverages in four different sizes, ranging from 6 to 12 ounces, so you can make your coffee as strong or as weak as you’d like. The extra-large 96-ounce water reservoir means less time spent refilling the water. This machine is super easy to clean, with no loose grounds or accidental overflows. Brew your favorite beverages with the touch of a button. Make coffee magic at your office when you snag this Keurig deal today.

Learn more about Keurig’s range of coffee machines and products when you check out our roundup of the best Keurig coffee makers.

Right now, the Keurig K1500 Commercial Coffee Maker is marked down $50 from its regular price of $195 to just $145. Take advantage of the Keurig deals going on now at Staples to bring this coffee maker home (or to the office)

