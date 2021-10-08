If a steamy cup of coffee is how you like to kick off your day, we have found the deal for you. The Keurig K1500 coffee maker is on sale today at Staples, marked down from $300 to $180 for a total savings of $120. Packaged with this deal is a 192-piece variety pack of K-Cup Pods, offering a plethora of flavors to get you going with your new Keurig K1500. Staples is also offering free delivery in 1-2 business days, so hurry over and claim yours before remaining inventory ends up on somebody else’s countertop.

If you’re looking for a coffee maker to add to your smart home setup, or if you’re a small business owner or office manager looking for something for the break room, the Keurig K1500 is going to fit nicely into your daily workflow. It’s capable of brewing four different cup sizes, and with the included 192-pack of K-Cup pods, you’re free to explore all sorts of brews and flavors, from French Vanilla to Breakfast Blend, and from hot cocoa to green tea.

All of the best Keurig coffee makers are a convenient brewing experience and are effortless when it comes to cleaning, and the K1500 is no different. Keurig’s Quiet Brew Technology minimizes noise while the K1500 is brewing, an extra large, removable water reservoir makes for easy cleaning, and the Keurig K1500 is engineered with commercial-grade reliability to ensure you or your colleagues will be able to accommodate your coffee fix throughout the work day.

This deal on the Keurig K1500 and 192 included flavor packs isn’t one that’s going to last long. Marked down a whopping $120 from $300, the Keurig K1500 is a steal at $180 off, and makes for one of the best value purchases amongst all of the Keurig deals we’ve found out there today. Click over to Staples quickly and get brewing with your new Keurig.

More coffee maker deals

If you want to add to your smart kitchen accessories and the Keurig brand isn’t quite what you’re looking for, try exploring our Nespresso deals, or try diving even more deeply with all of our coffee maker deals. And, we have plenty of other deals on smart home accessories for you below.

