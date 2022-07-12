Today's Best Keurig K-Mini Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is upon us, which means that the Prime Day deals are happening around the clock. And we all know that Prime Day deals include Prime Day Keurig deals, which means that now is the time to get your mornings running more smoothly. If you have been thinking about adding a Keurig to your kitchen lineup, you may not need to look any further than this Keurig K-Mini Prime Day Deal.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini for only $80, off its original price of $100. Keurigs have been around for a while, but if you have been reluctant to purchase one because you need counter space, the K-Mini is so thin that it won’t be an issue. Take advantage of Amazon’s Keurig K-Mini Prime Day Deal while you can. You’ll thank us later.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Just because the K-Mini is the smallest Keurig model does not mean it isn’t mighty. For coffee lovers living in small spaces, it might be the perfect Keurig model. The K-Mini is only five inches wide and fits just about anywhere. Its sleek design elevates your kitchen’s decor, and it’s perfect for people living alone or in homes with only one coffee drinker.

With the K-Mini, you can choose from several different brew sizes, ranging from six ounces to 12 ounces, giving you the option to decide exactly how much coffee you want and how strong you want it to be. The K-Mini’s reservoir holds one cup of water, so just pour in however much you need and then you’re ready to brew. Even better, you can prep your coffee the night before by filling the reservoir and dropping in a K-Cup. Then, all you’ll have to do in the morning is press a button and your coffee is on the way.

Every Keurig cup of coffee is ready within minutes, which makes your morning routine so much faster. The K-Mini comes with built-in cord storage, so your countertops will stay clean and organized, and if you move, your K-Mini couldn’t be easier to transport. The K-Mini works with your favorite travel mug, too — all you have to do is remove the drop tray.

The auto-off feature ensures that your K-Mini is energy efficient, turning it off 90 seconds after your last brew. Best of all, the K-Mini is compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter, so you can keep K-cup waste out of landfills and brew your favorite ground coffee all at the same time.

This Keurig K-Mini Prime Day Deal makes it more enticing than ever to add a brand-new Keurig to your space.

