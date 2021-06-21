  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap the Kindle Paperwhite is for Prime Day

By
Guy in van with Kindle Paperwhite

The Prime Day deals are here, and there’s no better time to take advantage of steep discounts on the newest tech, like these Prime Day Kindle deals. One Prime Day deal that’s caught our eye is the giant break in price on an 8GB Kindle Paperweight; right now, you can save $50, only for Prime Day. The new Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of the old version, and it’s waterproof too. All this can be yours for only $80, down from its regular price of $130. Don’t let it get away!

The new Kindle Paperwhite might be the ultimate e-reader — see how it measures up in our comparison of the Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. For those tired of carrying around heavy paper books, this is the lightest and thinnest Kindle available. It has a tight design, and its display is 300 pixels per inch and free from glare. You can take this thing anywhere, and the battery life is incredible. With this e-reader, you can immerse yourself in a book (or books) with weeks of battery life from a single charge. And it works everywhere; the built-in adjustable light means that you can enjoy your favorite books while reading outside in a hammock or in bed at night without straining your eyes or worrying about bothering your partner.

Let’s talk capacity, because a Kindle Paperwhite’s usefulness is directly related to how many books you can store on this little device. Given that one e-book tends to take up approximately 1MB of space and that this version of the Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage space, you’re looking at the capacity to carry up to 32,000 books with you at any one time. This makes the Kindle Paperwhite an ideal gift for graduation and an absolute necessity for summer reading. You can bring hundreds of options with you to the beach — and given that it’s waterproof, you’ll never have to worry about the Kindle Paperwhite being damaged by a damp towel or a splash from freshly emerged swimmers.

Another great feature: This Kindle Paperwhite supports Audible, meaning that you’ll have access to the very best in audiobooks, podcasts, exclusives, and more. You’ll get instant access to new releases and more than a million titles for just $3 or less, and you can also connect your earphones with Bluetooth and listen to audiobooks and more on the go or at home. Not only has Amazon made the Kindle Paperwhite super thin and portable, but it also gives you options on colors. There’s classic black but also twilight blue, sage, and plum to choose from. They look amazing.

Only on Prime Day, get the new Kindle Paperwhite for $80. You can have access to over a million titles, as well as audiobooks and more, with the Kindle Paperwhite, which is $50 off for Prime Day, a steep drop from its original price of $130. Act now — this deal won’t be around for long.

More Prime Day Kindle deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Kindle deals you can shop now — we’ve highlighted some of the best below.

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB (Wi-Fi, Ad-Supported)

$200 $220
The waterproof 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage for all your favorite books, a 300ppi glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light that's great for reading in bed.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$170 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$160 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$160 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$120 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$190 $210
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$125 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Prequel Bundle (32GB)

$190 $210
Hunger Games fans rejoice! This Kindle Paperwhite 32GB comes with a green-and-gold prequel cover designed by author Suzanne Collins and a power adapter to keep your Kindle juiced up.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (8GB)

$290 $320
The all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle includes everything you need: A Kindle with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and adjustable warm light, plus a leather cover and power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle

$280 $310
Goodbye, real world! The Kindle Oasis and its fabric cover are waterproof, so you can continue to immerse yourself in the book's world from your bathtub or at the pool.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (32GB)

$45 $90
The Fire HD 8 is a compact tablet with a lot to offer, and while this 32GB model isn't going to set the world on fire, it won't burn your wallet either.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

$80 $129
The waterproof 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, a 300ppi glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light. A single charge lasts for weeks, and it comes with Audible.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch (64GB)

$75 $105
The Kindle Fire 8 is a small, snug tablet for anyone who needs a small tablet thta won't break the bank. This right here is one of the best prices we've ever seen, so grab it now.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Leather Cover (32GB)

$335 $365
Become a bookworm with this bundle, which includes a waterproof 32GB Kindle Oasis with an adjustable warm light plus a premium leather cover and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis (32GB, no ads)

$230 $299
The Kindle Oasis is the premium e-reader from Amazon. It's waterproof, has an ergonomic design, and an adjustable warm light for reading at night. It's expensive, but this deal helps a lot.
Buy at Amazon
CAN'T MISS

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

FREE!
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is like Netflix, but for books and magazines. Sign up before November 30 and you'll score a two-month subscription for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing.
Start Membership

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Wif-Fi & Cellular, 32GB, no ads)

$195 $250
It's waterproof for reading by the pool, has 32GB of storage, and a celluar connection for downloading new books on the go -- the Kindle Paperwhite is expensive, but it's a bargain at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition

$65 $110
Need a Kindle for a child? The Kindle Kids edition comes with everything a child of any age could possibly need, and at this price, it's a big discount too.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, 7-inch

$60 $100
Need a tablet that'll resist the rigors of a kid's life? Look no further than the Fire 7 Kids Pro. It comes with everything kids need at a price that won't break your budget.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10.1-inch (32GB)

$120 $200
Kids want a fully featured tablet that won't let them down? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is that tablet. Comes with a protective case to guard against clumsiness, and has access to games, books, and videos.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (32GB)

$200 $220
For the ultimate Kindle Paperwhite experience, this 32GB Paperwhite comes bundled with a leather cover and its own power adapter so you can store all your favorite books in your own private library.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle e-reader (8GB, ad-supported)

$55 $90
The Kindle is one of the cheapest, but most reliable ways to buy and read e-books. 8GB gives you room for thousands of titles, and it's a bargain, even if this model is ad-supported.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle (32GB, ads)

$280 $350
Love reading and want everything in one fell swoop? This bundle nets you the incredible Kindle Oasis, a leather cover, and a power adaptor, giving you a big discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (32GB)

$310 $340
There's plenty of storage for all your books with this bundle, which includes a 32GB Kindle Oasis with Wi-Fi and adjustable warm light, a power adapter, and a fabric cover in your choice of color.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch (64GB)

$120 $190
What's the point of a tablet without a big screen? The Kindle Fire HD 10 is one of the biggest and best tablets you can get on a budget, and now it's even cheaper than usual.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$280 $310
Cozy up with a good book with the all-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle, which includes a Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and adjustable warm light plus a fabric cover and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, no ads)

$100 $149
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best ways to read e-books, and it's even harder to ignore with this hefty discount. This model has 8GB of storage (enough for 1000s of books) and no ads.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Essentials Bundle

$120 $135
Forget about the world and dive into a book with Amazon's gigantic library. No mask required.
Buy at Amazon
