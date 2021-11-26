There’s a supersweet Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal going on right now. Snag it immediately and you get four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5. Seriously, $5. How much cheaper can you get? It’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now and the perfect accompaniment to all the Black Friday Kindle deals going on too. You’ll be set in no time and have plenty of new reading material to dive into.

Today’s best Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal

Why buy:

More than 2 million books and audiobooks

Up to three magazine subscriptions per month are included in Kindle Unlimited

Users can borrow unlimited books and keep them for as long as they want

Works without an Amazon Prime membership

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription is a pretty sweet deal if you love to take in new things. It gives you access to over 1 million titles from a vast selection of different genres. Whatever your mood, there’s sure to be something here for you. That includes the delights of the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings, the latest work from Dean Koontz, or even some gripping true stories. This is a great opportunity to dive into the classic books everyone should read as well as fantastic classic sci-fi books too.

The best part about Kindle Unlimited is that there’s nothing to lose in what you choose. You can simply try something for a little while then swap over to something else. It’s just like a regular library in that respect without the need to head outdoors.

Besides a vast array of books to choose from, you can also select up to three magazine subscriptions, giving you a little more variety. It’s possible to read popular magazines including The New Yorker, Wired, and Entertainment Weekly, all included as part of your Kindle Unlimited package.

Anyone can use Kindle Unlimited as there’s no need to have a Kindle. Instead, you can download the Kindle app to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop instead.

The only real catch here is that the Kindle Unlimited Subscription for $5 is only available to new Kindle Unlimited members. If you’ve used the service before, you’ll have to pay the regular $10 a month instead. Still, that’s a really accessible price. There are no hidden costs. Just remember to cancel it before the four months are up to avoid paying extra.

When does this Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal end?

Amazon clarifies in its terms & conditions that this Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal is only for a limited period. So, answering the question about the validity of this deal will be difficult because there isn’t a clear answer. But with that in mind, one thing is for sure, and that is, this is a wonderful deal as you get 50% off for the next four months on a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Deals like these may not last very long and if you have been waiting for some good discounts to get your subscription, Black Friday might be the right time. This might be the best discount that you get on the unlimited access service and it could be your gateway ticket to a world of fantasies or epiphanies — depending on the kind of books you enjoy reading.

Another thing to note is that Black Friday is usually the busiest shopping event of the year and orders might take longer than usual to process. In the time you place your order after enough rumination, Amazon might withdraw the deal. So if you do not wish to regret it later, it’s better to be quick and benefit from this superb Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal today.

Should you shop this Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If you have been planning to spend the weekend following Thanksgiving as well as the upcoming holiday season reading on your Kindle, taking advantage of the Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal makes so much sense. While Black Friday deals are usually extended to Cyber Monday, we cannot guarantee you will get the same low price as you do on Friday. In fact, the price may not get any lower than this but can very well increase. So, it is ideal to act quickly and get your Kindle Unlimited subscription for $5 a month today.

Waiting till Cyber Monday could be a big gamble, especially if you use your Kindle device almost always. Even if you have just bought — or are planning to buy — a new and shiny Kindle using our best Black Friday Kindle deals, getting Kindle Unlimited has such a huge benefit. The advantage becomes even more apparent when you stack up the individual cost of each Kindle title that you will have to buy separately as compared to unlimited access for just $5 each month. So, putting off your plan to buy Kindle Unlimited would just be a bad, bad idea!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations