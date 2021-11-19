  1. Deals
This Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal will get you 4 months for $5

Jennifer Allen
By

There’s a supersweet Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal going on right now. Snag it immediately and you get four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5. Seriously, $5. How much cheaper can you get? It’s easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on right now and the perfect accompaniment to all the Black Friday Kindle deals going on too. You’ll be set in no time and have plenty of new reading material to dive into.

Today’s Best Kindle Unlimited Black Friday deal

Kindle Unlimited service

The Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription is a pretty sweet deal if you love to take in new things. It gives you access to over 1 million titles from a vast selection of different genres. Whatever your mood, there’s sure to be something here for you. That includes the delights of the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings, the latest work from Dean Koontz, or even some gripping true stories. This is a great opportunity to dive into the classic books everyone should read as well as fantastic classic sci-fi books too.

The best part about Kindle Unlimited is that there’s nothing to lose in what you choose. You can simply try something for a little while then swap over to something else. It’s just like a regular library in that respect without the need to head outdoors.

Besides a vast array of books to choose from, you can also select up to three magazine subscriptions giving you a little more variety. It’s possible to read popular magazines including The New Yorker, Wired, and Entertainment Weekly, all included as part of your Kindle Unlimited package.

Anyone can use Kindle Unlimited as there’s no need to have a Kindle. Instead, you can download the Kindle app to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop instead.

The only real catch here is that the Kindle Unlimited Subscription for $5 is only available to new Kindle Unlimited members. If you’ve used the service before, you’ll have to pay the regular $10 a month instead. Still, that’s a really accessible price. There are no hidden costs. Just remember to cancel it before the four months are up to avoid paying extra.

