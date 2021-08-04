A Kindle Unlimited subscription is a good fit for those who love to read, but what some may not know is that it offers unlimited listening too, on any device — of audiobooks. A subscription pairs nicely with Kindle deals, so you can grab Amazon’s best tablets and eReaders for cheap.

Right now, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial through Kindle Unlimited. But up to two months (60 days) is just $5, and it’s for new subscribers only. Imagine how many books, comics, and magazines you can read in that time. Every Kindle Unlimited subscription includes up to three magazine subscriptions, as well. Do not sleep on this deal!

What is Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited? Basically, it’s a digital book-borrowing service, like a traditional library, that offers access to thousands of books, comics, magazines, and audiobooks, too. You don’t need a Kindle device to take advantage of the service, you can always use your phone or computer. But as you’ll see in our Kindle Oasis (2019) review, and the Amazon Kindle (2019) Review it’s clear they are some of the best devices to read on. We’re partial to the Oasis’ beautiful e-ink display that’s readable even outdoors, but the Kindle works great too. Your choice!

Back to Kindle Unlimited. You can browse the current catalog if you want to see what’s available before signing up. There are thousands of books and magazines available. After signing up, you get up to three magazine subscriptions with full access to digital copies. You can also download books, audiobooks, and more, to your devices, including your Kindle.

Yes, you can sign-up for a 30-day trial, for free. But new subscribers can also grab 2 months of service for just $5. Why would you pass up on that opportunity? Both options renew at $10 per month afterward, but you can cancel anytime. This is the perfect summer opportunity to catch up on all the books you’ve been missing. And since they’re digital, and work on any device, you can read them anywhere, anytime.

Want a Kindle eReader or tablet to go along with that brand new subscription? We rounded up all of the best offers on Amazon’s Kindle devices. You can check those out below.

