You can currently get two months of Kindle Unlimited for only $5

A Kindle Unlimited subscription is a good fit for those who love to read, but what some may not know is that it offers unlimited listening too, on any device — of audiobooks. A subscription pairs nicely with Kindle deals, so you can grab Amazon’s best tablets and eReaders for cheap.

Right now, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial through Kindle Unlimited. But up to two months (60 days) is just $5, and it’s for new subscribers only. Imagine how many books, comics, and magazines you can read in that time. Every Kindle Unlimited subscription includes up to three magazine subscriptions, as well. Do not sleep on this deal!

What is Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited? Basically, it’s a digital book-borrowing service, like a traditional library, that offers access to thousands of books, comics, magazines, and audiobooks, too. You don’t need a Kindle device to take advantage of the service, you can always use your phone or computer. But as you’ll see in our Kindle Oasis (2019) review, and the Amazon Kindle (2019) Review it’s clear they are some of the best devices to read on. We’re partial to the Oasis’ beautiful e-ink display that’s readable even outdoors, but the Kindle works great too. Your choice!

Back to Kindle Unlimited. You can browse the current catalog if you want to see what’s available before signing up. There are thousands of books and magazines available. After signing up, you get up to three magazine subscriptions with full access to digital copies. You can also download books, audiobooks, and more, to your devices, including your Kindle.

Yes, you can sign-up for a 30-day trial, for free. But new subscribers can also grab 2 months of service for just $5. Why would you pass up on that opportunity? Both options renew at $10 per month afterward, but you can cancel anytime. This is the perfect summer opportunity to catch up on all the books you’ve been missing. And since they’re digital, and work on any device, you can read them anywhere, anytime.

More Kindle deals available now

Want a Kindle eReader or tablet to go along with that brand new subscription? We rounded up all of the best offers on Amazon’s Kindle devices. You can check those out below.

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$170 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$160 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$160 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$120 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$190 $220
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Fabric Cover (8GB)

$125 $140
Pick up a bargain with this bundle, which contains a Kindle, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter. With 8GB of storage, you'll be able to store all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
