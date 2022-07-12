It’s finally Prime Day, hooray! We’ve seen some epic Prime Day deals already today, and we’ve got another fantastic deal right here for you bookworms out there. Find yourself spending all your hard-earned cash on books and audiobooks? With this Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal, you can borrow all the books your heart desires from Amazon, completely free, for two months! A two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited would normally cost you $10 per month, so you’re making , not to mention all the money you’re saving on the books you’d normally buy.

Why you should use Kindle Unlimited

What exactly is Kindle Unlimited? Imagine an e-book library where you could literally borrow all the books you ever wanted, for free. That’s basically what you’re getting with this Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal. Kindle Unlimited is a lending service that allows you to borrow up to 10 e-books, comic books, or audiobooks at one time. There are no due dates or late fees, and once you’ve finished reading, just return the book for another title of your choice.

The Kindle Unlimited library is packed to the rafters with every genre and author you could think of, both fiction and non-fiction, so whether you’re a Marian Keyes fan, prefer gritty crime authors like Stuart MacBride, or read everything Dean Koontz writes, you’ll find a page-turner here. There are thousands of books to choose from, with everything from the latest bestsellers to books by self-published indie authors, so if you’re a bookworm who loves discovering a new favorite author, this is the place to be.

As well as books, you can enjoy unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks with Audible Narration, included with your subscription, as well as magazine subscriptions to popular titles like Stuff and Women’s Health.

You can read Kindle Unlimited books on your Amazon Kindle, Paperwhite, or Oasis device. But you don’t need a Kindle device to enjoy Kindle Unlimited. You can download the free Kindle app on any iOS or Android phone, or on your Windows or Mac computer. Using the Kindle app, you can even share your favorite titles with friends and family, great for book clubs, reading groups, or just recommending that book that made you laugh until you cried to a friend.

With this Kindle Unlimited Prime Day deal, you get a two-month subscription completely free. Just cancel your membership before the end of the two months, and you won’t have to part with a penny. If you want to continue your subscription, it costs $10 per month.

