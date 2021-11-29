The best Cyber Monday deals are currently in full swing, and there is no better time than right now to upgrade your kitchen. Walmart and Best Buy both have some fantastic offers, including a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker for just $40 (was $67, so you’re saving $37) and two excellent air fryers. We rounded up these deals for you to browse easily. If you want to deck out your kitchen for the upcoming holidays, make sure to shop quickly, as these deals may be gone any second now.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker — $40, was67

Why Buy:

Space-saving, elegant design

Quick and easy coffee brewing

Suitable for multiple cup sizes

Works with travel cups

If you’re a coffee lover in a rush, there’s no better coffee maker for you out there than the Keurig K-Compact. Suitable for one 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cup of coffee, it delivers the brew you so badly need on a Monday morning. Whether you’re drinking at home or rushing out the door, you’ll be pleased to hear that this Keurig device is just big enough to fit a travel cup — so you can take your coffee with you when you head out and stay energized for hours. Keurig K-Compact can brew two kinds of coffee: Ground coffee or K-Cup pod coffee. If you opt for the former, you’ll need an extra Keurig coffee filter. However, if you like K-Cups, you’re opening the door to a whole new world of flavors, including flavored coffee, tea, and hot cocoa. Every beverage is yours for the taking in a very short time, as Keurigs only need a minute to brew a K-Cup pod.

Although the Keurig K-Compact only fits one cup, it has a 36 oz water reservoir that can brew multiple cups at a time. No need to brew several times if you’ve got more than one coffee enthusiast in your home! The water reservoir, as well as the drip tray, are both removable and quick and easy to clean. The entire brewing process is a breeze, as there are just a few simple buttons to choose from. You’ll also like how much space-saving this coffee maker is: Measuring at just over 8 inches wide, it barely takes up any counter space while still delivering barista-worthy coffee each and every morning.

When it comes to the Cyber Monday Keurig deals we’ve seen this year, this one is definitely one of the best. You’ll never find such a high-quality, reliable coffee maker from a top brand at such a low price: Only $40, down from $67, so you’re saving $37 right now. As such, we expect this one to sell out in the blink of an eye. Jump right in and get your Keurig coffee maker today while it’s still available.

Insignia Digital Air Fryer — $50, was $120

Why Buy:

Healthy, delicious meals without using oil

It can fry, roast, or bake due to the wide temperature range

You can set a timer via the digital interface

Dishwasher-safe

Most people who own an air fryer will tell you the same thing: It’s a game-changer. Whether this is your first such appliance or you’re an air frying veteran, there is no denying that this Insignia air fryer can revolutionize your kitchen. If you want to eat all your favorite meals guilt-free; enjoy faster, easier meal prep; and try out some new recipes, there is no easier way to do so than to simply get an air fryer. Insignia circulates hot air in order to fry, roast, or bake your meal of choice. You won’t need to use oil to fry, meaning your meals will be that much healthier, but they will taste just as delicious as they did before. Insignia offers a wide range of temperatures, from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring that your meal will be cooked just the way you like.

This Insignia air fryer is a large appliance, capable of cooking for the whole family. It comes with a 4.8-liter basket that holds up to five servings of food. Thanks to the inclusion of a digital interface, Insignia removes the guesswork from your cooking and saves you the trouble of fiddling with annoying dials. Simply set the timer to anywhere between 0 and 60 minutes and let Insignia do the rest. You can also use one of the pre-programmed cook times, so frying becomes as easy as just pressing a button. Once cooking is done, you’ll be pleased to hear that Insignia is fully dishwasher-safe, so just remove the basket and the pan — and you’re done!

Insignia’s top-notch appliance received a massive discount for Cyber Monday, which makes it one of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals of the year. You can get it right now for just $50, whereas before it cost $120 — you’re saving $70 by shopping now. If you get it right now, you can try out your favorite recipes in time for the holidays and spend your savings on something else — it’s a win-win!

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker — $180, was $200

Why Buy:

Air fryer and pressure cooker all-in-one

Ninja TenderCrisp technology makes food deliciously crispy

Food can be cooked, steamed, slow-cooked, dehydrated, seared, baked, roasted, and more

Large 8-qt cooking pot included

If you’re looking to really take your kitchen to the next level, this is the cooker you need: Ninja Foodi 10-in-1. The use of 10-in-1 is not an exaggeration, because this kitchen appliance has the ability to replace several other devices that are already in your kitchen, taking up space. From now on, you only need the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker to prepare the vast majority of your meals. Using just this one appliance, you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, dehydrate, sear, sauté, bake, roast, air fry, and broil your food. That adds up to hundreds, if not thousands, of recipes you can try out without cluttering your kitchen with unnecessary devices that can only perform one task at a time.

Ninja Foodi is a large appliance that will cook for your whole family thanks to the 8-qt cooking pot and 5-qt cook/crisp basket. Both of those are easy to remove, fully nonstick for minimal mess, and dishwasher-safe. This multi-cooker also comes with a reversible rack, made out of stainless steel, that you can use for other types of cooking. The frying basket that comes with this appliance can fit a whole lot of food, such as a full 4 pounds of hand-cut french fries. Using this device lets you use up to 75% less fat while still preparing delicious meals just the way you like them. The pot is large too, fitting up to 7 pounds of chicken. You can throw away your slow cooker, because now the Ninja can cook for the entire family.

Made out of durable stainless steel and manufactured by an industry leader, Ninja Foodi will steal the hearts of those who use it. If you want to eat healthier meals without sacrificing the taste, getting a multi-cooker like this one is an amazing solution, and Walmart has just made it cheaper than ever. You can now get it for just $180, down from $200, which means $20 in savings for an appliance you will use for the years to come. The trick? You have to shop now, because it may be sold out before the day is over.

