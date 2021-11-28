No kitchen is complete without a stand mixer, and this KitchenAid Mixer Cyber Monday deal will let you grab one for an incredibly affordable price point. This 4.5 quart tilt-head mixer is $80 off, bringing its total price down to just $300. If you (like many people) started baking during last year’s lockdown, you’ll get a ton of use out of a stand mixer, especially when it comes to things like making bread dough or mixing cake batter. With a discount this steep, it’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals for kitchen appliances.

Why Buy:

10 different mixing speeds

More than 10 attachments available

Tilt-head design makes it easy to clear the bowl and add ingredients

You can make up to eight-dozen cookies at once

KitchenAid stand mixers are the go-to options for most kitchens. They have a long-standing reputation for being great, and if you like to bake on a frequent basis, it’s a must-have accessory. It takes the elbow work out of kneading dough and combining ingredients — all you have to do is pour in the necessary amounts, in the proper order, and the KitchenAid stand mixer beats them all together.

However, it doesn’t just stop there. It’s also a great tool for people who cook at home thanks to its wide range of attachments. While these aren’t included with the base purchase, you can add them on with your purchase or at a later day. Attachments include accessories like a food processor, pasta roller, meat grinder, and more. This mixer can become something of a one-stop shop for all of your cooking needs.

The 10 different mixing speeds (and the variety of attachments like the paddle, dough hook, and whisk) mean you can do everything from whipping egg whites into a nice meringue to breaking up ground beef into a finer mixture. When you’re done working, just lift the tilt-head up and out of the bowl to add more ingredients or remove the bowl entirely.

While it’s not dishwasher-safe, it’s easy to snap the bowl out of its slot and clean it in the sink. There aren’t a lot of crevices or hard-to-reach areas, which makes post-dinner cleanup a cinch. A stand mixer opens up a world of recipes to most home cooks, especially those that would just be very labor intensive to otherwise make by hand.

If you’re interested in a stand mixer, this is a great deal to jump on — and it’s better to buy now than wait until tomorrow. Early analysis of this year’s sales have shown that out-of-stock alerts are up well over 100% from last year due to the number of people taking advantage of these deals. That number is only going to climb as time goes on, especially when you consider that some of these amazing deals are left over from Black Friday.

If you see a KitchenAid stand mixer deal that you like the look of, go ahead and buy it. Don’t wait longer hoping you’ll see better savings. Chances are high that not only will you not see a better deal, but it might sell out before you take advantage of this price.

