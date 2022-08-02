If you need a reliable stand mixer in your kitchen, it’s highly recommended to look for KitchenAid deals, such as Best Buy’s $150 discount for the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus. The price cut makes the stand mixer more affordable at $300, compared to its sticker price of $450. There’s not much time left on this deal, as it’s only available today, so hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this rare offer for one of KitchenAid’s most popular products.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus

KitchenAid is behind some of the best stand mixers, best hand mixers, and best food processors — and it’s even one of the best refrigerator brands. However, in earning its place as a household name, everything started with its stand mixers, so you know you’re getting top-notch quality if you buy the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus. Every purchase of the stand mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, which is big enough to handle more than 100 cookies in a single batch, and three attachments — a coated flat beater, a coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, and a stainless steel wire whip. You can further expand the capabilities of the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus by buying even more attachments.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus offers up to 10 speeds to give you control over the mixing process, and its bowl-lift design ensures sturdy support when you’re mixing large batches or using heavy ingredients. This stand mixer is definitely something that you’ll need for a smart cookie party, and it’s a valuable tool when you’re exploring the best recipe apps for new kinds of food to bring to the plate.

Every kitchen will benefit from adding the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus to its repertoire, as the stand mixer will help you with your recipes and unlocks even more for you to try. You should grab this opportunity to purchase the appliance from Best Buy for just $300, after a $150 discount to its original price of $450. There’s only a few hours left before the deal expires, though, so don’t take too much time in thinking about this. Purchase the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer from Best Buy right now while the offer is still on the table.

