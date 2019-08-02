Deals

Get the gorgeous KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer for $100 less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
kitchenaid queen of hearts stand mixer amazon deal

KitchenAid is celebrating 100 years of creating kitchen appliances, particularly stand mixers, popular and beloved in kitchens across America and the rest of the world. To commemorate the company’s centennial year, they’ve created the limited-edition KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 5-quart stand mixer. Boasting the same power and expertise as the rest of their tilt-head stand mixers, the Queen of Hearts wears a bold and unique Passion Red color to represent the energy, strength, resilience, and passion the company has always been known for.

You can now get the KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer for a whopping $100 less on Amazon. Instead of shelling out $400, take home this gorgeous piece of kitchen equipment for $300.

This stand mixer is durable and heavy-duty, made of solid die-cast metal and sporting the same streamlined designed since the 1930s. It weighs a heavy 26 pounds so you probably would want to find a spot for it on your counter. You don’t want to be storing it and constantly having to pull it out.

The Queen of Hearts is decorated with a monochromatic trim band with a 100-year logo and hundreds of miniature red hearts, chrome accents and a custom chrome power hub cover celebrating 100 years of the KitchenAid Brand. The stand mixer’s body is painted a beautiful Passion Red color that would probably make it stand out in your kitchen too much.

The stand mixer comes with a large, detachable 5-quart stainless-steel bowl that can mix up to nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch, perfect for everyday family meals.

The multipurpose power hub has an easy access tilt-head design that tilts up when you push the side lever to the right and locks when you push it to the left. It houses a 325-watt engine and is adjustable to 10 mixing speeds that are powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe in the kitchen. The stand mixer guarantees thorough mixing of ingredients as each rotation accomplishes 59 touchpoints around the bowl.

The unit comes with an assortment of dishwasher-safe attachments, including a nylon-coated flat beater for cookie dough and cake batter, a six-wire whip for egg white and heavy cream, a nylon-coated dough hook for bread dough, and a pouring shield with a handy chute for easy pouring of ingredients without spilling.

For additional versatility, you can purchase 10 more attachments separately, including a grinder, a shredder, a pasta maker and roller, an ice cream maker, and more.

Amazon users love the color of the KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer. Like the rest of KitchenAid’s stand mixers, this one performs well and is just as reliable in accomplishing plenty of kitchen jobs. Unfortunately, it can be incredibly loud especially at its highest mixing speed setting, but that’s always been the issue with stand mixers.

For a list of the best stand mixers, head over to our picks. You can also check out this page for the best hand mixers of 2019.

