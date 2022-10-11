Today's Best KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day Deal

The classic KitchenAid Mixer is on sale during Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Walmart is trying to match the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale that’s happening on October 11 and 12 with their own special deals — and they’re not skimping out. The KitchenAid mixer has been a classic for decades, and there’s a reason. Buy this mixer for only $249 today and save $50. You’ll never need to buy a mixer again.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the most iconic kitchen tools, and that’s for one pretty simple reason: it’s just that awesome. At 4.5 quarts, this KitchenAid Mixer has the capacity to be your sous chef on every occasion. It has the room to mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch, which means that your family and friends can enjoy your KitchenAid Stand Mixer too.

Made to last, the KitchenAid Mixer is made from durable metal and has 59 touch points around the mixer bowl, which means you’ll get great mixing results each and every time for many years to come. You can easily add all of your ingredients to the bowl thanks to its tilt-head design, which gives you better access to the mixing bowl. You can then lock the head in place while mixing. The KitchenAid Mixer comes with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe; you can use it to mix ingredients together on the stirring speed or turn it all the way up to make whipped cream.

Your KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with three attachments, including a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. With over 10 attachments sold separately, you can make the most out of your mixer, giving you the means to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, ice cream, and so much more.

Considering all of its capabilities, its durability, and capacity, it’s no wonder that the KitchenAid Stand Mixer has become a staple item in kitchens everywhere. The possibilities it presents are truly endless, and once you get it up and running, you’ll be amazed at how much time and energy it saves, even compared to the best hand mixers. Best of all, you’ll be inspired all over again to get creative in the kitchen. If you can score one of these as part of a KitchenAid Mixer Prime Day deal, you absolutely won’t regret it.

