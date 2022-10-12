 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Klipsch subwoofer is 50% off during Newegg’s Prime Day sales

Jesse Hollington
By
Klipsch K-100SW subwoofer.

All the big online retailers are offering deals to match Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, and Newegg is no exception. If you’ve been looking to add more boom to your home theater experience, this Klipsch K-100SW 10-inch Powered Subwoofer Prime Day deal is for you. Thanks to today’s Prime Day deals, you can grab this powerful subwoofer for only $125 — — and get all the bass you need from the latest blockbuster hits.

Why you should buy the Klipsch K-100SW 10-inch Powered Subwoofer

Klipsch logo on K-100SW subwoofer.

Klipsch makes some of the best subwoofers, and while it’s easy to spend a bundle on Klipsch’s higher-end reference speakers, the K-100SW proves that you don’t need to. This affordable subwoofer features a front-firing 10-inch driver that provides deep bass with minimal distortion no matter where you place it, whether in a traditional living room or as part of a complete home theater setup.

With 250W of peak power, it can deliver bass you’ll feel, but it’s easily adjustable to complement the rest of your speakers, thanks to low pass crossover and phase controls on the rear. It can also handle standard stereo audio input or a low-frequency emitter (LFE) connection from any of the best AV receivers. The reinforced cabinet offers solid construction with a brushed polymer veneer that gives it an unassuming appearance to fit in with just about any decor.

At today’s low price of only $125, the Klipsch K-100SW subwoofer offers a very affordable way to pack some high-quality bass into your home. With the holiday season approaching, it’s a great way to make sure you’re ready for everything, from Christmas parties to cozy popcorn-and-eggnog movie nights.

Editors' Recommendations

Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch is $50 off in Best Buy’s flash sale
Three Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatches of various colors sits next to each other on a white background.
Save 20% on this smart power strip in the Prime Early Access Sale
Basics Smart Plug Power Strip on tabletop charging with watch, echo, and lamp
Apple TV 4K is $69 off in the Prime Early Access Sale
Apple TV icon on Apple TV.
Sony’s True Wireless AirPods Pro rival is $30 off for Prime Day
Sony WF-1000XM4
The 5 best laptop deals in the Walmart rollback sale — from $98
Basic poll in Slack on a Windows laptop.
The 5 best TV deals in the Walmart rollback sale – from $228
An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.
October Prime Day: Up to $100 off the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini
A person using the Apple Pencil on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini.
Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Keurig deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
Google Pixel 6 is 13% off in the Amazon Early Access Sale
The rear panel of the Google Pixel 6.
Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 soundbar deals graphic.
Best Prime Day AirPods Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.