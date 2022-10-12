All the big online retailers are offering deals to match Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, and Newegg is no exception. If you’ve been looking to add more boom to your home theater experience, this Klipsch K-100SW 10-inch Powered Subwoofer Prime Day deal is for you. Thanks to today’s Prime Day deals, you can grab this powerful subwoofer for only $125 — — and get all the bass you need from the latest blockbuster hits.

Why you should buy the Klipsch K-100SW 10-inch Powered Subwoofer

Klipsch makes some of the best subwoofers, and while it’s easy to spend a bundle on Klipsch’s higher-end reference speakers, the K-100SW proves that you don’t need to. This affordable subwoofer features a front-firing 10-inch driver that provides deep bass with minimal distortion no matter where you place it, whether in a traditional living room or as part of a complete home theater setup.

With 250W of peak power, it can deliver bass you’ll feel, but it’s easily adjustable to complement the rest of your speakers, thanks to low pass crossover and phase controls on the rear. It can also handle standard stereo audio input or a low-frequency emitter (LFE) connection from any of the best AV receivers. The reinforced cabinet offers solid construction with a brushed polymer veneer that gives it an unassuming appearance to fit in with just about any decor.

At today’s low price of only $125, the Klipsch K-100SW subwoofer offers a very affordable way to pack some high-quality bass into your home. With the holiday season approaching, it’s a great way to make sure you’re ready for everything, from Christmas parties to cozy popcorn-and-eggnog movie nights.

