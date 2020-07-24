You might recognize McLaren as the most famous name in automotive racing, but most people don’t usually associate it with audio devices. Klipsch might be changing that: One of the top brands in audio is teaming up with the biggest icon in the world of Formula 1 to create the Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds, combining the sleek high-speed styling of F1 cars with high-fidelity sound. They’re now available for pre-order from World Wide Stereo, and better still, the first 500 pre-orders will receive a free 30% discount coupon for the official McLaren Gear Store. Read on to find out more about the Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds and how you can get a pair from World Wide Stereo.

If you’re after a solid pair of sporty AirPod alternatives, then the Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds are perfect for the job. Klipsch revealed these all-new earphones earlier this year at CES 2020 ahead of their official release coming in late summer. The Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport true wireless earbuds are essentially an enhanced model of the excellent Klipsch T5 II earbuds, with the T5 II Sport McLaren Edition earphones featuring more robust construction and unique Formula 1-inspired styling accented by McLaren’s signature papaya orange color.

Klipsch T5 II Sport earbuds also come with a wireless charging case, and both the earphones and case boast an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance (the case utilizes a built-in moisture removal system to keep things dry, as well). The earphones include three different pairs of ear wings along with six pairs of oval-shaped ear tips and one pair of memory foam tips that allow you to achieve a snug, secure, and custom fit. Custom 5mm drivers deliver signature Klipsch sound quality, while four beamforming microphones allow for excellent voice clarity when taking calls. A wireless charging pad is also included for juicing up the case and any other compatible devices.

The Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport earbuds are available for pre-order at $249 from World Wide Stereo with a ship date currently slated for Monday, August 10. The first 500 people who pre-order a pair of these headphones from World Wide Stereo will also receive a free 30% discount coupon for the official online McLaren Gear Store; if you qualify, this coupon code will be delivered to you via email once your Klipsch x McLaren T5 II Sport order ships.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



