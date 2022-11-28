 Skip to main content
This Klipsch desktop Bluetooth speaker set is $59 for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speakers against a white background.

With all of the Cyber Monday deals taking place today, landing a great holiday gift at a discount is easier than ever. One piece of tech that really stands out today is this Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speaker set, which make a great add-on to any computer. It’s just $59 at Walmart, which is a savings of $45 from the regular price of $104. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is even offering an extended return window until January 31, 2023. This is an especially convenient throw-in if you’re purchasing these speakers as a holiday gift.

Why you should buy the Klipsch ProMedia computer speakers

Klipsch makes some of the best computer speakers on the market right now, and while its higher-end models may be more enticing for gamers and content creators, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speakers are made for anyone who wants better performance out of their computer audio than what comes built-in. This speaker set is the newest generation of a popular product. It includes two wireless speakers and a wireless subwoofer, so you can stream audio wirelessly from your computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and enjoy high-definition sound anywhere.

Audio quality is as good as ever with these Klipsch ProMedia computer speakers. The speakers include exclusive half-inch tweeters for crystal clear high-frequency sound, and a three-inch fiber composite cone woofer. The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer brings full bandwidth sound with remarkable bass output to your computer interactions. This speaker arrangement is made for desktop use, and although they connect easily to any Bluetooth device, you’ll get the most out of them when scrolling the internet or watching movies at your desk. They’re the perfect sound system if you just want more out of your computer audio, even if there’s no specific use you’re trying to improve upon. They will make any computer louder and more interactive.

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speakers are just $59 at Walmart today. That’s a Cyber Monday savings of $45 from their regular price of $104. You’ll need to act quickly, as Cyber Monday deals are starting to wind down.

