Deals

Amazon unlocks up to 30% off on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

Jufer Cooper
By

The safety of your loved ones and the protection of your property are the main reasons why you need to secure your home with the best possible locks you can get. However, there are times when you keep on losing your keys and it’s quite a hassle when you have to get a replacement key or even change the locks. In times like these, installing a keyless lock is your best option.

You will not worry about losing your keys again as we’ve found awesome smart lock deals on Amazon. The Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% and we listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs. Though there are quite a few different smart locks to choose from, with brands like Yale, August, and Schlage getting into the market.

KWIKSET 99130-003 SMARTCODE 913 UL ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT, VENETIAN BRONZE – 30% OFF

kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99130 003 smartcode 913 ul deadbolt

You will enjoy a keyless entry with the Kwikset 99130-003 SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt. It has a touchpad that can generate up to 16 user codes and that also includes a master code feature for additional security. As a result, you can create personalized codes for you and your family members so you can access your home with convenience.

For your peace of mind, the Kwikset SmartCode 913 still supports traditional key functionality for a backup entry method and the company has introduced its SmartKey re-key technology with BumpGuard protection. Now you won’t need to go to a locksmith to change your keys.

The SmartCode 913 is easy to use and it operates using four AA-type batteries. With a Venetian Bronze finish, it will give your door a rich and warm style. Currently discounted by $31, you can get this now on Amazon for only $73, down from its original price of $104.

KWIKSET 99140-003 SMARTCODE 914 Z-WAVE UL ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT – 15% OFF

kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99140 003 smartcode 914 z wave ul deadbolt

With the Kwikset SmartCode 914 Electronic Deadbolt, you can lock or unlock your door and check its current lock status even when you are far away from home. It uses Z-Wave connectivity to control and monitor your lock and receive notifications via email or text message through a third-party smart home device. Just to name a few, smart home compatible hubs include Wink, Vera, SmartThings, Iris, and ADT. This smart lock also works with Amazon Alexa so you can control it using your voice.

The SmartCode 914 has a back-lit keypad that gives you increased visibility, and provides a one-touch auto-lock feature for locking its motorized deadbolt easily. You can program up to 30 individual codes you can share with your family and other members residing in the house. You can also assign a temporary code for your friends or contractors and delete it afterward.

This is a great chance to order your Kwikset SmartCode 914 Electronic Deadbolt as Amazon reduced its price by $33 making it now available for only $197 instead of $230.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
secure one touch control with alfred smart lock touchscreen deadbolt 2
Smart Home

Secure one-touch control with the Alfred deadbolt smart lock

Security and convenience are the two most important reasons people buy smart devices. Entertainment and cost-savings are second-tier smart home motivators, and Alfred's new Alfred DB1 Smart Locks make your home safer and your life easier.
Posted By Bruce Brown
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
yamaha bose samsung soundbars amazon deals sound bar
Deals

Get a Yamaha, Bose, or Samsung soundbar at an amazing discounted price on Amazon

So you already have a 4K TV? Now you need a soundbar to perfect your home theater experience. Right now, Amazon is offering three soundbars at amazing discounted prices: The Yamaha YAS-207, the Bose Solo 5, and the Samsung HW-R450.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day tile pro with replaceable battery 2 pack 1 x black white
Deals

Amazon back-to-school discount cuts up to 22% off of Tile Pro, Mate, and Slim

Going off to college means being a responsible young adult. Keep track of your small valuables with Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery. Get a pack of these Bluetooth trackers on Amazon at only $78 before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
microsoft surface pro laptop amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop for a $219 discount on Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Pro is stunningly well designed and powerful portable computer that rival Apple’s MacBook. You can get this laptop/tablet hybrid at an incredible 27% less on Amazon for $580.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
yedi 9 in 1 programmable pressure cooker amazon deal
Deals

Cut your cooking time with the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $85 on Amazon

In today's busy world, who has time to cook meals on a regular basis? That’s why you need to get yourself a multicooker that does it all and is easy to clean, like the Yedi pressure cooker. Get it on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit alta hr
Deals

The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its posh design and reliable tracking features make it an attractive pick especially for those new to the world of fitness tracking. Get it today for only $88.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic lumix fz1000 bridge camera amazon deal
Deals

Capture stunning photos with this Panasonic camera for $302 less on Amazon

The new breed of bridge cameras is now equipped with large sensors for superb image quality and excellent zoom range, like the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000. Right now, Amazon is offering it for $302 less from its original $800 cost.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
dyson pure cool link tp02 purifier fan amazon deal air thumb
Deals

Amazon knocks $200 off the Dyson Purifying Fan to battle the heat this summer

Prime Day has long sailed but left behind plenty of smart home deals. Battle the heat this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan. Amazon has it discounted for $200 off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Find a 4K TV that's been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks on the latest model to roll off the production line. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720
Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe