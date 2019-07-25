Amazon unlocks up to 30% off on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

Share

The safety of your loved ones and the protection of your property are the main reasons why you need to secure your home with the best possible locks you can get. However, there are times when you keep on losing your keys and it’s quite a hassle when you have to get a replacement key or even change the locks. In times like these, installing a keyless lock is your best option.

You will not worry about losing your keys again as we’ve found awesome smart lock deals on Amazon. The Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% and we listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs. Though there are quite a few different smart locks to choose from, with brands like Yale, August, and Schlage getting into the market.

KWIKSET 99130-003 SMARTCODE 913 UL ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT, VENETIAN BRONZE – 30% OFF

You will enjoy a keyless entry with the Kwikset 99130-003 SmartCode 913 Electronic Deadbolt. It has a touchpad that can generate up to 16 user codes and that also includes a master code feature for additional security. As a result, you can create personalized codes for you and your family members so you can access your home with convenience.

For your peace of mind, the Kwikset SmartCode 913 still supports traditional key functionality for a backup entry method and the company has introduced its SmartKey re-key technology with BumpGuard protection. Now you won’t need to go to a locksmith to change your keys.

The SmartCode 913 is easy to use and it operates using four AA-type batteries. With a Venetian Bronze finish, it will give your door a rich and warm style. Currently discounted by $31, you can get this now on Amazon for only $73, down from its original price of $104.

KWIKSET 99140-003 SMARTCODE 914 Z-WAVE UL ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT – 15% OFF

With the Kwikset SmartCode 914 Electronic Deadbolt, you can lock or unlock your door and check its current lock status even when you are far away from home. It uses Z-Wave connectivity to control and monitor your lock and receive notifications via email or text message through a third-party smart home device. Just to name a few, smart home compatible hubs include Wink, Vera, SmartThings, Iris, and ADT. This smart lock also works with Amazon Alexa so you can control it using your voice.

The SmartCode 914 has a back-lit keypad that gives you increased visibility, and provides a one-touch auto-lock feature for locking its motorized deadbolt easily. You can program up to 30 individual codes you can share with your family and other members residing in the house. You can also assign a temporary code for your friends or contractors and delete it afterward.

This is a great chance to order your Kwikset SmartCode 914 Electronic Deadbolt as Amazon reduced its price by $33 making it now available for only $197 instead of $230.

