Early Labor Day TV Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

By

The Labor Day TV sales are here and with so many options out there, we thought we’d help simplify the process. We’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales going on right now as well as taken a look at whether now is the time to buy a new TV and what to consider before you hit the buy button. It might not be the big day just yet but there are plenty of great early deals going on right now. Whatever your plans when delving through the Labor Day TV sales, we’ve got your back with some great offers to cater to every budget and need. Whether you’re looking to use the Labor Day TV deals to buy yourself a huge new TV or you simply want a small 4K set for your spare room or bedroom, these Labor Day TV sales will help you save a fortune along the way. Read on while we take you through them.

Labor Day TV Sales 2021

  • Amazon: Amazon doesn’t have an official Labor Day sale just yet but it does offer multiple discounts on all kinds of must-have electronics including the latest 4K TVs and some budget-priced examples too.
  • <strong>Best</strong> <strong>Buy: The Labor Day TV sales are in full swing at Best Buy with early discounts on some big-screen TVs meaning you can save up to $500 on selected models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL.
  • <strong>Samsung</strong>: While not technically part of the official Labor Day TV deals, Samsung still has some great offers where you can save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs.
  • <strong>Target</strong>: Target currently has discounts on the latest LG OLED 4K TVs and Vizio range of 4K TVs so there’s something for every budget.
  • <strong>Walmart</strong>: Always a reliable name for Labor Day TV deals, Walmart has early discounts on TVs from Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG, Hisense, and more.

Labor Day TV Deals 2021

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV

$550 $850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant.
Buy at Best Buy

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$550 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV

$1,700 $2,300
Sony's high-end Bravia display offers OLED for a beautiful picture with deep contrast and a fast XR processor for upscaling content to 4K, plus integrated Google TV.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,279 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Vizio P-series QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
With its top of the line P series, Vizio offers this bright, colorful QLED TV with its Quantum Color engine boosting the colors even more and providing deep, dark blacks for contrast.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
One of Samsung's top of the line TVs, this model has QLED, 4K resolution, a fast 4K quantum processor for upscaling, and stunning contrast and colors.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X85J smart 4K TV

$1,000 $1,600
With its large size and 4K resolution, this is the perfect TV for the movie lover looking for an upgrade for their home cinema system. Plus it has Google TV installed for smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$970 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$1,200 $1,400
If you want a TV that's large and in charge, this 75-inch model can display your movies beautifully, plus it can make your games look even better with its gaming mode.
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio M-series QLED 4K TV

$700 $830
Get all the latest technology you want, like QLED display, 4K resolution, smart features, gaming features, Dolby Vision, and support for AirPlay 2 in one affordable package.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch Samsung QN43Q60AA 4K TV

$648 $728
With support for Google Assistant, plus Dolby Digital Plus for great sound and support for HDR for great visuals, this TV has everything you need to enjoy 4K content, plus a mounting kit included.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$600 $750
From top TV brand Sony comes this slick, smart TV which both looks incredible and comes with Google TV software to let you stream your favorite content with just a few clicks.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$600 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$800 $850
LG is a highly trusted brand, and this NanoCell TV will make 4K content shine. It has a quad core processor for upscaling content and a game optimizer mode as well.
Buy at Best Buy

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$302 $475
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Google TV

$700 $850
From the reputable Sony brand comes this reasonably sized 4K TV, with smart features like integration with Google Assistant and access to all of your content through Google TV.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$390 $430
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart

40-inch TCL Android 4K TV

$250 $290
To get into the world of 4K smart TVs without spending a lot, you can try this budget-friendly TCL TV. It's a generous 40-inch size and comes with Android TV installed and ready to go.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Class QN800A Series Neo QLED 8K TV

$2,900 $3,500
Enjoy the best of the best with both QLED and 8K. This stunning TV from Samsung is packed full of the latest technology and smart features for ease of use.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K

$1,958 $5,000
For a truly stunning display, this TV has LG's NanoCell technology and incredible 8K resolution, plus smart features and Google Assistant and Alexa support built in.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Sony X85J 4K Smart Google TV

$698 $900
This Sony X85J has powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new TV on Labor Day?

If you’re not sure whether now is the right time to buy a new TV as part of the Labor Day TV sales, we’ve got some key advice for you. Simply put, how much do you need a new TV? Odds are you already own one. Of course, if your TV has just failed or is incredibly old, these Labor Day TV deals are the ones for you. There’s sure to be something here to lure you in.

It’s important to think carefully though. It’s very easy to be tempted by sales season, simply because something is available for a good price. Think about your budget. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new TV with the latest QLED and OELD technology looking very tempting but it should only be if you can afford it. Think about what you can spend. If you can spend quite a lot then do so. Invest in a TV that’s future-proofed and will last you a number of years. However, if you simply want a budget TV for your kitchen or bedroom, don’t go nuts. Spend accordingly and resist spending too much even if the sales are really tempting.

In terms of timing, Labor Day is not a bad time at all to spend money. Since Prime Day, the summer has been pretty quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday isn’t for another couple of months. Sure, if you hold out until Black Friday, you might score a better deal than those available via the Labor Day TV sales but that means no new TV for a couple more months. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new TV in time for the holidays when money might be tighter. Increasingly, sales like Labor Day work out almost if not equally as good value as waiting until the ‘big’ day in November anyhow so it could be worth your while to jump into the sales now rather than wait.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new TV purchase unless you really need one. A new TV is a pretty big investment to make and it’s important to be committed to your purchase so you get the best value for money. That’s why you should really know how best to choose a new TV for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day TV sales.

How to choose a new TV on Labor Day

When buying a new TV, there’s a lot to consider. First of all, think about your budget. A new TV can cost a lot or a little depending on what you need from it. A cheap 720P unit will cost very little while the latest QLED or OLED TV could cost a ton. It’s important to know what you can afford and that you stick to it otherwise you might not get the best value for your needs. Once you know your budget, keep around that figure so you don’t buy an inferior TV but you also don’t overspend.

Once you’ve gotten that far, it’s a smart move to consider the best TV brands out there. Generally, for high-end devices, you want a TV from either Samsung, LG, Sony, or Vizio. Each offer some of the latest technology in varying different ways. However, it’s also worth considering TCL, Hisense, and Panasonic as great up-and-coming brands. Pick a TV from one of these and you’ll get a great picture for less but potentially not as many features as one of the heavyweights.

If money is no object, check out our look at the best TVs right now. There are some extraordinary TVs out there and it’s worth weighing up the differences between QLED and OELD technology to know what will work best for your needs.

If your budget is tighter, there’s also the best TVs under $1,000 to consider or even the best TVs under $500. These are all great TVs and can be bought for less as part of the Labor Day TV deals going on at the moment.

We have an extensive 4K TV buying guide for you to consult but there are some key facts to take away here. Once you’ve figured out your budget, think about what size TV you need. You might think that bigger is always better but it depends on where you’re placing your TV. You don’t want the TV to swamp your living space so it’s important to figure out the ideal viewing distance and go from there. Measure up your room so you know what works best for you and consider whether you can wall-mount your TV instead for more space.

Odds are you want a 4K TV but it is still possible to buy a 1080p or even a 720p display. Again, these might be fine if you’re looking for a smaller TV set for your kitchen or a spare room but only you really know if this is the case.

There are 8K TVs too that are very expensive but obviously offer the best picture quality out there right now. Rarely discounted, it could still be worth looking for one in the Labor Day TV sales providing you can afford to splash out on such a big purchase. Bear in mind that native 8K content is hard to come by right now so there are disadvantages to being ahead of the technology curve but you won’t be disappointed by what’s offered here.

Another thing to consider when buying a new TV is how much do you need smart TV functionality? The majority of TVs offer some form of smart TV operating system but for some users, they’ll still prefer to stick with a separate streaming device such as a Roku stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV. It’s not worth spending the extra on different smart TV functionality if you know you’ll never use it but it can be good to have the option.

Gamers may also want to consider refresh rates and variable refresh rates with the likes of LG’s most recent OLED sets offering the best performance when playing games. Similarly, if you have the latest PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, look out for HDMI 2.1 ports so you get the best picture quality.

