If you're in the market for a new Ring Doorbell, we've got a great deal for you on the Ring Doorbell 4. This video doorbell usually costs $220. Amazon has lined up some lucrative combo deals so you can get your favorite smart home products at an affordable price.

The Ring Doorbell 4 is among the most popular smart home products on Amazon, and for good reasons: It offers 1080p HD video for crystal clear clarity and enhanced dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) Wi-Fi connectivity for enhanced performance. Upgrading from Doorbell 3, this model also offers improved motion detection so you can always be alert. These features work together to offer optimal security, making the Ring Doorbell 4 a hot favorite among users. You can read the Ring Video Doorbell 4 vs. Ring Video Doorbell 3 guide to better understand the differences between the two versions.

If you’re concerned about privacy, worry not. The Ring Doorbell 4 lets you set up customizable privacy zones so you can feel safe. You don’t have to worry about batteries either. It is powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack, and it connects to existing doorbell wires for consistent power if you’d like round-the-clock protection without splurging on batteries.

Along with security, the Ring Doorbell 4 offers great convenience. It sends mobile notifications when anyone rings your doorbell or triggers built-in motion sensors. This feature is handy to keep an eye on your house when you’re away or just don’t feel like getting up to check the door.

Need another reason to buy it? Know that it works with Amazon Alexa! This means you can simply ask Alexa to show you who is at your door, and you can instantly access the video from anywhere. You can also pair it up with other Amazon ecosystem devices with generous discounts (see below) to secure your house more efficiently.

If you’re a fan of combo deals, you can buy the Ring Doorbell 4 with Echo Show 5 or Ring Chime Pro to get bundle discounts. You can also get a Ring Protect Plan that records your videos and lets you view what you missed for up to 180 days.

This is one of the best Prime Day smart home deals. Products like the Ring Doorbell 4 sell out fast.

