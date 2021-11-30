Last-minute Dell laptop Cyber Monday deals — from $200

There is no better time to shop for a new laptop than right now: Some of the best Cyber Monday deals prove that statement to be true. Dell has just discounted several fantastic laptops, covering a wide range of specifications. Whether you’re an avid gamer or a spreadsheet wiz, you’ll find a laptop that suits your needs in Dell’s lineup. As an example, this very well-rounded Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $200 right now, down from $390 — you’re saving $190. Browse our selection of the greatest Cyber Monday laptop deals below and don’t wait too long before you buy — they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $200, was $389

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic entry-level laptop that will serve you well if you want to use it for work, educational purposes, some light gaming, or even casual photo editing. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor with a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz and Intel’s onboard UHD 600 graphics, perfect for watching movies and playing non-demanding games. The display is quite large and beautifully bright, measuring 15.6 inches and equipped with an anti-glare mechanism accompanied by an LED backlight. It’s surrounded by thin bezels, maximizing the screen-to-laptop size ratio. You’re also getting an SSD that makes everything run just that much faster, and it includes 128GB of storage.

Getting a laptop such as this one for just $200 is a complete steal, so make sure you get it before it sells out — this is one of those crazy Dell Cyber Monday deals that’s sure to be gone quickly.

Dell XPS 13 — $650, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. Ultra-thin and lightweight, it’s perfectly suited if you’re interested in computing on the go. It has a powerful battery and ample storage, coming with a 256GB SSD that ensures it boots up quickly. It’s a multitasking beast, what with the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with four cores and eight threads as well as a clock speed of up to 4.2GHz. Graphics are a step-up in this model compared to the previous one, thanks to the Intel Iris Xe. Add to that 8GB of 4267MHz RAM, and you’ve got yourself the perfect laptop for work, school, and casual gaming on the go.

If you want to get the best possible laptop for the least amount of money, you should definitely check out this Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal. It’s currently discounted by $300 — you can now get it for just $650, down from $950. The deal is almost over, so make sure you jump on it while you still can.

Dell G15 gaming laptop — $750, was $1,220

If you thought you’ve already seen all of our worthwhile Dell Cyber Monday deals, it’s time for us to prove you wrong with this massively discounted Dell G15 gaming laptop. Equipped with the latest generation of Nvidia’s graphics cards, it’s a portal to the world of gaming that is also suitable for all kinds of creative endeavors. Once again, this is a step-up in terms of specifications over the previous two, but without adding much in terms of size and weight. Still ultra-thin and lightweight, Dell G15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD screen surrounded by very narrow borders and a stylish grey chassis. What’s inside are some fantastic components, including an Intel Core i5-10500H processor with a frequency of up to 4.5GHz, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, an 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM.

Whether you’re into gaming, photo editing, or just casual day-to-day computing, Dell G15 is one of the best budget laptops out there as it is — and Dell just made it super cheap. You can now get it for just $750, down from $1,220, meaning a full $470 in savings. Snap it up now while you still can.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $650, was $889

Imagine if you could have a tablet, a laptop, and a real productivity beast all in one? Well, now you can — Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is exactly that. Being a convertible laptop, it can be used in laptop mode, tent mode as pictured above, or tablet mode via the fully touch-compatible screen. Digital Trends recently reviewed the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and praised it for its performance. It comes with an 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that you can boost up to 4.2GHz, Intel’s built-in Iris Xe graphics, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of 3200MHz memory. All of this adds up to a laptop/tablet combo that you can take with you to work meetings or to class, and when the day is over, you can set it up in tent mode and watch some Netflix or play your favorite games. We also loved the battery life in this laptop of up to 16 hours — an astonishing number for even for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is not normally cheap, but it is now for just a short while thanks to Dell Cyber Monday deals. You can get it for $650, down from $890, saving you $240. If you’ve been looking for a convertible laptop, now is the time to get it.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,500, was $1,900

We’ve made it to the big leagues with the gorgeous Dell XPS 15, another recent release in Dell’s successful XPS line. We reviewed this Dell XPS 15 and named it “the best 15-inch laptop”, and although Dell has since released an updated version in its XPS 15 OLED, this is still a fantastic notebook that should never be overlooked. It sports a gorgeous, ultra-thin design with a fantastic screen-to-size ratio. The 15.6-inch screen is Full HD and offers up to 500 nits of brightness, meaning you can use this laptop virtually anywhere without issues. It has a great processor for multitasking, gaming, and creativity: The Intel Core i7-11800H, with eight cores, 16 threads, and a clock speed of up to 4.60GHz. You’re also getting one of Nvidia’s latest and greatest, the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, to support your gaming needs. Lastly, Dell has also provided this laptop with 512GB of SSD storage and a generous 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Are you ready to hear the price? This laptop just received a $400 discount: It costs only $1,500, down from $1,900. You’re never getting it cheaper than it is right now. If you want a solid laptop for gaming, creativity, entertainment, and work, you should buy it now before it’s all sold out.

