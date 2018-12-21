Share

The holidays are overwhelming enough without also obsessing over the perfect gift, which is is the last thing you want to stress about, and that’s where gift cards come into play. While people argue that online gift cards are impersonal or lack effort, it’s still free money that someone can enjoy on something they’ve been meaning to buy for themselves. With Christmas just a few days away you might have missed the shipping deadline but don’t panic, GiftCard.com let’s you send customized eGift Cards with a message attached so that every time they swipe they’re reminded of you.

Avoid the crowded stores and the long lines searching for a gift that you’re not 100 percent sure they will love. Gifting a gift card makes shopping easy so that you spend more time actually enjoying the holidays because at the end of the day that’s what Christmas is all about. And picking the gift recipient’s favorite store to buy a gift from makes it a more personalized gift. Of course, if you don’t know their favorite go-to place to shop, GiftCards.com launched Happy Cards, which are redeemable at any of the stores or restaurants listed on the card while earning cash back on select brands.

As an added bonus you can also earn cash back for every 100 points earned, letting you save $1 on future purchases from select brands. Some of the most popular brands include Target, Airbnb, and Overstock. Sometimes gifting an experience is better than something physical because you know they’ll spend their gift card instead of losing it. GiftCard.com has a selection of restaurants to dine at and also Fandango movie tickets, which seem to get more expensive every year, for a nice trip out of the house. If you have a beauty lover in mind, buying makeup can be tricky if you don’t know their exact lip color preference or skin tone match so a gift card to Sephora is perfect. Or if you have a gamer in your life there’s Microsoft XBox gift cards available to purchase games online. Get all your shopping holiday done in a few clicks.

