Staples has the latest Amazon Echo Dot for $29 for Black Friday

Black Friday is now just days away, and with Staples Black Friday deals like those now being offered on the Amazon Echo, you should already be shopping. This is an amazing time to explore Black Friday Amazon Echo deals, as well as Black Friday smart home deals, because the discounts are frankly unbelievable. Right now, mega office retailer Staples is offering a $21 discount on the latest Amazon Echo Dot. It’s down to $29 from its original price of $50, which is more than 40 percent off. Don’t wait on this deal — jump on it!

The latest Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is a perfect smart speaker, no matter if you’re a seasoned Alexa user or a newbie. While the size is incredibly diminutive — Amazon has changed from previous Dos’ hockey-puck design to something more spherical that’s about the size of a handball — the sound is quite impressive. In fact, in our review, we called this Echo Dot the best speaker in its class.

The mesh fabric that envelops the speaker’s body is made of 100% post-consumer recycled material, which is both a great design feature and helps with the sound it’s emitting. The front-facing speaker is 1.6 inches and is much improved over the 3rd-generation speaker of the same size, which didn’t do quite as good a job filling an entire room, or small apartment, with rich sound, crisp notes, and deep bass. In tests, the new Echo Dot has done very well handling higher volumes; you get none of the screech that some speakers emit when things get loud. This Echo Dot also offers some controls through its app for sound elements like treble and bass.

Alexa has vastly improved with this version, too. It may not be the most important change, but it’s very possibly the most fun. You can now change Alexa’s voice to Samuel L. Jackson’s. Outside of the fun stuff, security has been really bumped up, which is great since we’re constantly adding smart home items to our living spaces and tying them to our Amazon speakers. This Echo Dot will listen for sounds, like glass being broken or a smoke alarm going off, for free as part of Alexa Guard. If you want to pony up an extra $5 a month, you can have Alexa Guard Plus, which adds an emergency helpline.

It will be difficult to find a better deal on an Echo Dot this Black Friday — or Cyber Monday for that matter. If you’re looking for a smart speaker, this could be the deal for you. Staples has taken $21 off the latest Amazon Echo Dot. It’s only $29, down from its regular price of $50.

