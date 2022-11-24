Tablets have made quite a big comeback in the past few years, and Apple has been leading the charge in making them more powerful and versatile. The latest Apple iPad is undoubtedly on that bandwagon, and luckily there are a few great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of, such as this one from Amazon discounting the 10th Gen down to $426 from $450. While it’s not a significant discount, it is the first one we’ve seen for the 10th gen, so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you’ve wanted one!

Why you should buy the 2022 Apple iPad

While the 2022 Apple iPad 10th Gen doesn’t have the M1 chip like the latest iPad pros, it still carries the formidable A14 Bionic chip, with a gorgeous modern design and a surprisingly good battery life. The new screen is 10.9 inches across, which is massive, all things considered, and gives you a lot more room for apps, movies, and shows, so we appreciate the slight bump in size. Of course, it also uses the gorgeous Liquid Retina Display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. However, you don’t get the higher 120Hz refresh rate, which isn’t a dealbreaker on what is meant to be a budget Apple iPad, but it is still noticeable when you compare things like the Apple iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022) side-to-side.

As for performance, it does an excellent job, even though the A14 chip is a couple of years old. Overall performance is smooth, and you can play most games without lag or weird issues, and the same goes for using most apps. Internal storage comes in at 64GB, although there is a 256GB version that is probably worth grabbing, and though this deal is for the Wi-Fi-only version, there is a Wi-Fi + cellular version you can also grab. Battery life is also excellent, and will likely last you a day, maybe two depending on your usage, and we even get a USB-C port for charging now, which saves on having a dozen different cables.

Overall, while the 10th Gen Apple iPad didn’t make it on our list of best iPads, this sale from Amazon bringing it down to $426 from $450 is still one of the best iPad deals you’ll find for the 10th Gen iPad.

