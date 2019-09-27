Walmart slashes $250 off LED face mask for acne with seven colors

Do you struggle with troubled skin? If you’re affected by such problems as acne, wrinkles, or fine lines, Walmart has slashed the price of this 7 colors LED face mask from Pretty See, saving you over $250.

Designed to target a multitude of skin concerns, the 7 colors LED face mask can be used to help firm, rejuvenate, and improve the skin as well as reduce the appearance of freckles, wrinkles, pimples, and acne. It also helps to keep your eyes safe with protective eye pads.

Buy at Walmart

Suitable for all skin types and troubles, the 7 colors LED face mask is a unisex device and is incredibly easy to use. Featuring seven different treatment settings, choose from red, blue, yellow, cyan, purple, and white (laser) LED modes. Ergonomically designed according to the face’s structure, the mask covers nine separate acupressure points to effectively improve and increase microcirculation to the face and brighten the skin.

The 7 colors LED face mask is simple and easy to use regardless of whatever skin problem or part of the face you are looking to target. After thoroughly cleansing and drying your face, power up the device and press the on/off switch to get started. Then it’s time to unwind, simply lay back and relax for 10-20 minutes while the mask works its magic. Once your time is up and the 20 minutes are over, turn off the mask and apply a hyaluronic acid serum or your usual face lotion to add further moisture to the skin (not included).

The 7 colors LED face mask is a simple and straightforward way of enhancing circulation, minimizing pores, improving elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Normally priced at $337.82, Walmart has slashed the price to $48.96 for delivery only, for this sale. Made of lightweight ABS plastic, the device is powered via a USB port, making it easy and convenient to store. A remote control, adaptor, power cord, and English user manual are included in the package. This steep discount may not last for long so shop this LED face mask while supplies last.

Looking for more great beauty tech deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations