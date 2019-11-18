There’s nothing more exciting and satisfying in life than putting together a magnificent Lego set. And this hobby is no longer exclusively for kids. Nowadays, adults are also free to enjoy and assemble the Lego version of their favorite film or TV show characters and no one will bat an eye. We’ve rounded up some of the best, most intricate, and downright fun Marvel, Harry Potter, and Stars Wars Lego sets that you can buy on Walmart. These are excellent gifts for your kids (or yourself) this coming Christmas. What’s even better is you can get them at awesome discounted prices.

MARVEL

Marvel Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle – $40, was $70

Some of the world’s greatest superheroes, including Iron Man, Gamora, and Star-Lord, have assembled to thwart the Mad Titan Thanos’ plot to eliminate half of life in the universe. This Lego set also includes the Milano, the Guardians of the Galaxy’s spaceship.

Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up – $20, was $30

Defeat Proxima Midnight and the Outrider with the help of Bruce Banner’s Hulkbuster and the Falcon. The poseable Hulkbuster comes with an opening minifigure cockpit and bashing arm function.

Marvel Super Heroes: Spider-Man’s Spider Crawler – $25, was $40

Team up with Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099 to stop the Sandman and Vulture from stealing precious jewels using the Spider Crawler. The Spider Crawler features realistic crawling function and web shooters.

HARRY POTTER

Harry Potter: The Rise of Voldemort – $16, was $20

Re-create the iconic battle between Harry and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in the Little Hangleton graveyard. The graveyard set features a brick lever to raise Voldemort from a hidden compartment. Other minifigures include Peter Pettigrew and a Death Eater.

Harry Potter: Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge – $24, was $30

Help Harry retrieve the golden egg in order to advance to the second task by getting past the dreaded Hungarian Horntail. Other minifigures include Triwizard champions Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, and Victor Krum.

Harry Potter: The Knight Bus – $32, was $40

Explore the Wizarding World with Harry, Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang aboard the purple triple-decker Knight Bus. The Knight Bus features a hinged side panel to access the interior, a removable roof to reveal the upper deck, a sliding bed, and a swinging chandelier.

Harry Potter: Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue – $48, was $70

Rescue Buckbeak the Hippogriff from his imminent demise with the help of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Lego set includes Hagrid’s hut with its detailed interior and pumpkin patch, and minifigures of Hagrid, Cornelius Fudge, and the Executioner.

STAR WARS

Star Wars: Kessel Run Millennium Falcon – $170, was $200

Journey to a galaxy far, far away aboard the most famous Star Wars spaceship of all time: The Millenium Falcon. Minifigures include Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Quay Tolsite, a Kessel droid, and a DD-BD droid.

Star Wars: X-Wing Starfighter – $50, was $80

Lead the Rebellion with Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter via the X-Wing Starfighter. This detailed model of the iconic Star Wars combat spaceship has a retractable landing gear, an opening minifigure cockpit, stud shooters on the side, and an R2-D2.

Star Wars: 20th Anniversary Edition Snowspeeder – $22, was $40

Re-create the epic Battle of Hoth with this updated version of the original Snowspeeder, now featuring an opening minifigure cockpit, laser cannons, a spring-loaded shooter under each wing, plus a stud shooter and harpoon with string at the rear. Minifigures include Luke Skywalker, Dak Ralter, and Lando Calrissian.

