Lego sets are a gift that can be appreciated by kids as well as adults. Kids can build lego homes and then use them for imaginative play, while some of the more elaborate Lego kits can be the perfect gift for a creative adult, who can build the set and then put it on display in their home.

If Lego kits are on your shopping list, we found a number of fantastic sets at a variety of different price points that are worth taking a look at. From an affordable set that allows you to build one of three dinosaurs to a pricer kit for Harry Potter fans that allows you to build your own Hogwarts, here are a few of our favorite Lego kits to look for this holiday shopping season.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower — $90

Build your own Hogwarts with this Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower kit. The 922-piece kit allows you to built a three-level Hogwarts castle complete with Dumbledore’s office, an Icy Ballroom, and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom. Beyond that, the kit also comes with eight lego models. The mini figurines are characters from Harry Potter including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore and Madame Maxime.

Lego Creator: Mighty Dinosaurs — $12

Older kids will love putting together this 170-piece set. The 3-in-1 kit can be used to make a T-Rex, Triceratops, or Pterodactyl. Parts of dinosaurs, such as the T-Rex’s arms and legs, are movable for play time. The kit even includes a buildable rib cage to mimic the dinosaur’s prey.

Lego Minecraft Zombie Cave — $16

Kids can bring their digital building into the real world with this Minecraft Zombie Cave kit. The 241-piece kit is designed with young fans of the game in mind and includes toy coal, red stone, gold, and diamond ore elements. The kit also includes a Steve Minecraft mini-figure as well as several other Minecraft characters.

Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle — $56

This Ideas Ship in a Bottle allows you to not only build the ship, but the bottle is made out of legos as well. The ship has six cannons, 3 masts, a crows’ nest and a number of neat details such as printed sails and a ship flag. Once you’ve finished building your masterpiece, the kit also comes with a display stand to showcase your accomplishment.

Lego Architecture London — $50

London enthusiasts will love this 460-piece London Lego set that allows them to build a number of the city’s iconic landmarks. The kit includes pieces to build the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge. The base for the kits is designed to represent London’s Thames River, and Tower Bridge opens up to greet incoming ships.

