This Lenovo Chromebook dropped from $334 to $99 today!

Chromebooks are great little devices that straddle the line between a tablet and a notebook and are often cheaper than a fully-fledged laptop. If you’ve been looking for good Chromebook deals, you’ll be happy with this one from Lenovo, bringing its 10e Chromebook down to just $99 from $334, a huge savings of $235.

The Lenovo 10e Chromebook falls closer to a tablet than a laptop, especially since it doesn’t come with a full keyboard as some other Chromebooks do. That means it’s easier to carry around and takes less time to get started than a Chromebook that might need to be switched off or that goes on standby when the lid is closed. As the name suggests, the 10e has a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is WUXGA and slightly better than Full HD. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits, which is above average and should be enough to see the screen even when there’s lots of light around you. There’s also a front-facing 2MP camera and a back-facing 5MP camera, which aren’t amazing but will at least let you do Zoom calls and the like.

As for internal specs, the CPU is a MediaTek MT8183 Processor with 2GHz of power, four cores, and 1MB cache, which should serve you well enough to get your work or studies going. The RAM sits at 4GB, which isn’t too bad for a $99 Chromebook, although the internal storage is on the smaller size at 32GB. That means you’ll most likely want to stream most of your stuff or grab an external hard drive to supplement the internal storage. Also, keep in mind that since this is a Chromebook, you’ll be working with the ChromeOS, meaning you aren’t going to get access to things you’d find on Windows like Microsoft Office, so be prepared to mostly be using Google’s software. On the bright side, you get access to the Play Store and any associated games or apps, so that’s great.

It’s not often you find a good Chromebook for just $99, so the fact that the Lenovo 10e Chromebook manages to hit that price with a good balance of specs is great. Of course, if you want something slightly more like a tablet, check out our tablet deals, or if you want a full-fledged laptop, we have some great laptop deals as well.

