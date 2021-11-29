In the ongoing flurry of some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve ever seen, we spotted this fantastic Lenovo Chromebook at a massive discount. We’re not kidding, either — it’s probably one of the biggest discounts on a tablet that Lenovo has ever done. You can now get this fantastic Chromebook for just $100, down from $335, meaning a full $235 in savings. Such an insane deal hardly ever happens, and we fully expect it to sell out very quickly, so shop now while you can still get it.

Getting this Lenovo 10e Chromebook just might be the best way to spend your $100. It’s fast, it offers amazing performance, and it can bring you hours of entertainment and productivity at a hugely reduced price. Some of this year’s best Chromebook deals include both tablets and laptops, and when it comes to tablets, this one is a truly worthwhile deal. Whether you use it for learning or binge-watching Netflix, you’ll enjoy how compact and light it is while still retaining a large, ultra-bright 400-nit screen with an IPS panel, known for its superior image quality.

Inside the elegant, stylish tablet, you’ll find some top-notch components to ensure that it performs well in every situation, putting it up there amongst the best Chromebooks in this price range. Lenovo 10e is more than just a tablet — it comes with a prop that lets you turn it into a mini-laptop, and it also has a keyboard that makes it so much easier to use for productivity. It can replace the laptop you usually bring to work or to class, and when the keyboard is set aside, you can use it just like any other tablet through the touchscreen.

Running on Chrome OS, Lenovo 10e grants you access to countless useful apps, but also to a world of entertainment. Watch Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more, or listen to music via Spotify, Tidal, and other apps. Productivity and social media apps are all within reach, too, and if you need to record video or your screen, this Chromebook is powerful enough to do just that. It will handle presentations and spreadsheets, all thanks to the MediaTek processor that it runs on. With four cores and a clock speed of up to 2GHz, it’s a powerful CPU that can fly through multitasking. This is topped off by 4GB of 3200MHz memory as well as 32GB of storage on an embedded memory card. Lenovo 10e Chromebook also comes with two webcams, so you can use it to call your family or even for work video calls.

On top of all of these good features, let’s not forget that this Chromebook also offers up to 10 hours of battery life. Honestly, given all of the specifications of this tablet, $90 is a complete steal — and remember that you’re saving a whole $235 if you shop right now. Don’t let this one get away — gear up for the holidays by scoring one of the biggest Chromebook discounts ever.

