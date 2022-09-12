With the new school year in full swing, student laptop deals are as popular as ever, with bargains like Lenovo’s 61% discount for the Lenovo 14w attracting a lot of attention. You can get the laptop for the very low price of $137, for savings of $218 on its sticker price of $354. We’re not sure how much time is left on this price cut though, so if you want to buy a reliable laptop for cheap, this is an offer that you won’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 14w laptop

Lenovo has taken a spot among the best laptop brands partly because of its reliable ThinkPad and IdeaPad computers, but it is also making waves with its low-budget options like the Lenovo 14w laptop. The device won’t challenge the best laptops with its 7th-generation AMD A6 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R5 graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but these specifications are more than enough to take on the basic tasks that schoolwork requires such as typing reports, doing online research, and communicating with classmates and teachers. The laptop is equipped with a 720p camera and a dual-array microphone, for joining online classes and video calls.

The Lenovo 14w laptop features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels and anti-glare technology to prevent eye discomfort, as well as a 64GB eMMC with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed for access to all the educational apps on the Microsoft Store. The machine can last the whole school day without needing to recharge as its battery can last up to 10 hours, and you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged while in transit because Lenovo promises military-grade durability with a spill-resistant keyboard.

If you’re looking for the cheapest laptop deals that will provide immense value for your hard-earned money, it will be tough to find a better offer than Lenovo’s $218 discount for the Lenovo 14w laptop. The device’s price has been slashed by 61%, bringing it down to a very affordable $137 from $354 originally. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this very low price though. as there’s a risk that other shoppers will grab all the stocks of the Lenovo 14w laptop if you don’t act fast.

Editors' Recommendations