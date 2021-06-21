Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shopping for a new monitor? Well have no fear, Prime Day is here and there are loads of Prime Day deals to look through and one of them is sure to fit your needs. In fact, have a look at Amazon’s latest Prime Day steal: a 27-inch Lenovo QHD monitor that you can snag for just $204 instead of its original price of $270. That’s right, you’re getting a monitor that can do it all and you’re saving $66. Not bad.

Now, what do we mean by “a monitor that can do it all?” We mean that this 27-inch Lenovo QHD monitor is a great budget-friendly, all-purpose monitor that won’t break the bank. We mean that it’s packed with features that can support all of your work from home, online learning, binge-watching, and casual gaming needs. Features such as AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, a quick-release stand with tilt capability, an anti-glare screen, and HDMI and DP ports.

And gamers and non-gamers alike will appreciate the monitor’s modern and sleek construction (an LCD IPS display with a three-side, barely-there, ultra-thin bezel design). This “work hard, play hard” monitor also prioritizes the comfort of its users as it is designed to reduce eye strain (with its anti-glare screen and TÜV Eye Comfort certification).

This Prime Day monitor deal from Amazon offers a very versatile monitor at an affordable price. For just $204 (marked down from $270) you’re getting a monitor that can switch up at a moment’s notice to fit all of your day-to-day working, gaming, learning, and entertainment needs. And you’ll save $66.

