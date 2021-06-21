  1. Deals
This 27-inch QHD monitor is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Turned on 27-inch Lenovo QHD Monitor with various apps open and displayed on screen.
Shopping for a new monitor? Well have no fear, Prime Day is here and there are loads of Prime Day deals to look through and one of them is sure to fit your needs. In fact, have a look at Amazon’s latest Prime Day steal: a 27-inch Lenovo QHD monitor that you can snag for just $204 instead of its original price of $270. That’s right, you’re getting a monitor that can do it all and you’re saving $66. Not bad.

Now, what do we mean by “a monitor that can do it all?” We mean that this 27-inch Lenovo QHD monitor is a great budget-friendly, all-purpose monitor that won’t break the bank. We mean that it’s packed with features that can support all of your work from home, online learning, binge-watching, and casual gaming needs. Features such as AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 75Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, a quick-release stand with tilt capability, an anti-glare screen, and HDMI and DP ports.

And gamers and non-gamers alike will appreciate the monitor’s modern and sleek construction (an LCD IPS display with a three-side, barely-there, ultra-thin bezel design). This “work hard, play hard” monitor also prioritizes the comfort of its users as it is designed to reduce eye strain (with its anti-glare screen and TÜV Eye Comfort certification).

This Prime Day monitor deal from Amazon offers a very versatile monitor at an affordable price. For just $204 (marked down from $270) you’re getting a monitor that can switch up at a moment’s notice to fit all of your day-to-day working, gaming, learning, and entertainment needs. And you’ll save $66.

More Prime Day monitor deals available now

If this 27-inch Lenovo QHD monitor isn’t the right fit for you, that’s no problem. You can still shop around for the best deals on monitors. And we’ll make it easier on you: Go to our roundup of the best Prime Day monitor deals and you’ll find a great, curated selection of the best deals Prime Day has to offer on monitors.

And if you’re looking for other peripherals and accessories for your setup at home, be sure to check out our other roundups such as the best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals or the best Prime Day wireless mouse deals.

We’ve also gathered a few monitor deals for you to look at right now below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$259 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$300 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$522 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor

$560 $800
This stylish 32-inch gaming monitor will immerse you in your favorite games thanks to a natural curve, QDHD resolution, as well as support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Free-sync.
Buy at Amazon
