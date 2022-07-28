 Skip to main content
Hurry! This great back-to-school Chromebook is 40% off at Lenovo

Nina Derwin
Depending on what type of student you are, this is either your favorite or least favorite time of year. Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that everyone is heading back to school, and you are going to need the right tools to get all of your school work done. That’s why we’re on top of all of the Chromebook deals and laptop deals that are happening right now, and today Lenovo is offering one that is definitely worth checking out. The 15-inch Lenovo 3i Chromebook is on sale today for 40%, saving you $140 off the original price of $350, meaning you can bring one home for yourself or for the student in you life for only $210.

 

One of the most noteworthy features about this particular laptop is that it offers 15 inches of screen real estate, meaning you’ll be able to have multiple windows open at the same time, so creating spreadsheets, presentations, and writing research papers has never been easier. The Intel Celeron processor is a reliable favorite that runs Chrome OS, so it’s ready to launch all of your favorite apps right out of the box. The Lenovo 3i Chromebook comes with 64GB of solid-state storage, so always make sure to save your work. Best of all, it comes with a 720p HD camera, so if you have to opt for a Zoom lesson, you’re ready to go.

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook has two USB-A ports and one USB-C port as well as ports for a microSD card, HDMI, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. These connectivity options mean that your machine is ready to adapt to whatever situation academia throws your way. It’s also taken security into consideration, starting up through Verified Boot, which is a rigorous and seamless security check that prevents malware and makes changes on the fly if any threats are detected. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out our favorite back to school printer deals. Even though most things are digital today, you’re going to need to print throughout the school year, so you better be prepared.

With all of the back to school sales going on, it can be hard to distinguish anything from the pack, but this Lenovo 3i Chromebook deal is definitely one not to be ignored. Save $140 today and bring one home for only $210.

