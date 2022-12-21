A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the ease of using a tablet, according to our laptop buying guide, while Chromebooks are devices that offer snappy performance even with low-end components because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. You’ll get the best of both worlds if you purchase a 2-in-1 Chromebook, many of which are currently on sale from Best Buy. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve gathered the retailer’s best Chromebook deals that are also 2-in-1 devices, so that you can finalize your purchase as soon as possible while the offers are still online.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 — $179, was $379

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, with the 360-degree hinges attaching the display to the device’s body allowing you to transform it between laptop form and tablet form. Inside the 2-in-1 Chromebook are the Intel Core M3-8100Y processor and integrated Intel HD graphics 5000, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point. The 64GB eMMC offers limited space, but it won’t be a limitation because the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 offers built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook — $379, was $499

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook falls under a different category of 2-in-1 devices as the Asus Chromebook Flip C433, because instead of a clamshell design, it’s a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard that also serves as a protective cover for its 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution. The 2-in-1 Chromebook is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB eMMC for storage, a 5.0MP front-facing camera, and an 8.0MP rear-facing camera.

HP Chromebook x360 — $379, was $699

The HP Chromebook x360 pushes the boundaries of a Chrome OS-powered device with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are specifications that you will also find in budget Windows-based laptops. The 2-in-1 Chromebook features a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is attached to its body with a pair of 360-degree hinges, and a 128GB SSD for storage. The HP Chromebook x360 is also equipped with a fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security.

