Each day, we get closer to sending students back to school, and so we’re seeing even more back-to-school deals. Today’s can’t-miss deals are courtesy of Lenovo. Right now, Lenovo is offering a wide array of laptops, earbuds, tablets, and accessories for some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while. Keep reading to check out our best picks from the Lenovo sale happening right now.

Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds — $20, was $50

Lenovo’s True Wireless earbuds provide great sound and maximum portability at an incredibly affordable price. Lenovo’s wireless earbuds pair seamlessly to you phone with Bluetooth 5.0, which means your connection will stay strong from up to 30 feet away. The buds are ergonomically designed for the perfect fit over a long period of listening time, and the tips come in three different sizes so they fit everyone as if they were custom made. They feature simple controls and are lightweight and compact, so they’ll accompany you whenever you’re on the go. Thinking about taking your new Lenovo earbuds to the gym? They are IPX 5 waterproof resistant, so you can wear them during your workout, while playing sports, or even out in the rain. With over four hours of battery life in a single charge and 10 total hours including the charging case, your Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds will last as long as your adventures.

Smart Clock Essential — $40, was $70

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is redefining your wakeup call each morning. Whether you place it on your bedside table, in your study, your kitchen, or your bathroom, it’s never been faster or easier to check the time thanks to the large, high-contrast LED display. You can also check the weather, humidity, and temperature at a glance, but if you don’t have the time to look, the Smart Clock has you covered. It features Alexa built-in, so you can set timers, reminders, alarms, and add items to your Amazon cart by simply speaking it out loud when you’re near your Smart Clock. Best of all, the Lenovo Smart Clock is an excellent speaker, and you can use it to stream music from all of your favorite streaming services. Want to listen all over your house? Set up multiple Smart Clocks and group them together for all-around sound. You can also use the intercom to broadcast messages on devices all across your home.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wired Gaming Keyboard — $130, was $180

Gamers rejoice, because the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market. This keyboard is one of the first of its kind with adjustable mechanical switches for customizable per-key sensitivity. The Apex Pro represents the biggest leap in mechanical keyboards in the last 35 years, and it also features an 8x faster response time, 5x faster actuation, and twice the durability of other mechanical keyboards. The OLED smart display delivers information straight from games and apps, and so whether you’re using it for games, work, or just about anything else, your keyboard is ready to get the job done. The Series 5000 aircraft-grade aluminum is sturdy and incredibly sleek, and you can stay comfortable while you game thanks to the detachable soft touch magnetic wrist rest. This is the must-have keyboard for gamers and students alike — it’s an all-in-one accessory that can truly make your setup complete.

Tab P11 Plus with pen and keyboard — $300, was $400

Lenovo Android tablets have definitely become fan favorites, not the least of which is the Tab P11, especially when you add in a pen and wireless keyboard. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus features an 11-inch screen that offers stunning 2K resolution, making your viewing experience better than ever. Take it on vacation with you and stream in the sun, thanks to the LCD screen’s 400 nits of brightness. It features Dolby Atmos sound over speakers, so movies, television shows, and music will sound amazing every single time. Parents can create an independent kids’ account that gives them access to Google Kids Space, which has more than 10,000 apps and games for kids, as well as plenty of free books, and all of the content is teacher-approved. Best of all, when you buy the P11, you get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for a limited time, so you can listen to more than 70 million songs ad-free with unlimited skips.

ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 (13 inches) — $949, was $2,879

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 by Lenovo is perhaps one of the best Windows tablets you could purchase this back-to-school season. It features an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with vPro, and runs on the Windows 10 operating system. With an Integrated Intel UHD graphics card, and 8GB of memory, the X1 is as quick as it is stunning. Save all of your projects right on your tablet with 256GB of solid-state storage. Take even more control of your work with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, which gives you countless of additional layers of functionality, and add the X1 Tablet Gen 3 thin keyboard to make typing on your tablet as seamless as typing on a laptop or desktop computer. The X1 has a gorgeous 13-inch, 3K display, and yet it somehow manages to weigh less than 3 pounds, meaning it was made to be infinitely portable. Perhaps most importantly, it features over nine hours of battery life, so it will be able to keep up with you all day long. The ThinkPad X1 Tablet was made for productivity, and it comes with Intelligent Cooling, which manages the state of the processor and system temperature to optimize battery life and cooling. If there’s one device that was made to get you through the school year, it is undeniably Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Tablet.

