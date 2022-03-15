This Lenovo Chromebook is ONLY $89 today — but hurry!

If you’re looking for affordable laptop options, you should definitely check out Chromebook deals. These Chrome OS-powered devices are packed with all the essentials for writing papers, doing homework, and browsing the web, making them ideal for student laptop deals. Right now, you can get one of the best budget laptop deals around at Best Buy. Pick up the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $89, which is a whopping $130 off the regular price of $219. That’s easily one of the lowest prices you’ll get for a new laptop in 2022. Keep reading to learn why this laptop packs a punch for its price point.

While it’s not exactly one of the best Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 packs plenty of computing power for a laptop that costs under $100. Under the hood, this nifty laptop is equipped with a surprisingly fast dual-core AMD A6 processor, which is more than enough to run essential tasks for a student. Coupled with the adequate 4GB of system memory, and you’ll be able to do some decent multitasking with this device — whether it’s running multiple apps or having several browser tabs open.

The integrated AMD Radeon R5 graphics chip is also pretty good for the price, with plenty of graphical processing power for movies and even some basic photo editing on the web. You even get a free three-month subscription to YouTube Premium, so you can watch videos ad-free to your heart’s content. There’s also 32GB of flash memory to store your documents, which is expandable with the built-in microSD card reader built for fast file transfers. You can also save your files to a Google Drive account or sync your tabs and content with other devices that run a Chrome browser. There’s even a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, which makes it easy to hop on a video call in a pinch.

If this sounds like the perfect laptop for you or your kids, then there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get this fully-featured budget Chromebook for just $89 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $130 discount from the original price of $219 — an absolute steal of a price. Hit that Buy Now button below and get this laptop deal before it expires.

