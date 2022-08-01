 Skip to main content
This Lenovo Chromebook just got a $129 price cut — now $89

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

If you’re heading back to school or simply looking for a great bargain to ensure you can work on the move, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around so you can save big. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch for just $90 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $219, you save a huge $129 on this clearance deal so this is a great way of getting more for your money. As a clearance deal, we’re guessing stock is pretty limited so if you want to save big, you’ll need to snap up the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch pretty fast. If you’re not entirely sold, read on while we explain why it’s unmissable.

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals, you might be wondering if the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch is too good to be true. Fortunately, Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there and it has a focus on reliability so you’re in safe hands here. In the case of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch, you get much of what you see from the best Chromebooks for students. Under the hood is an AMD A6 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but at this price, it’s hard to be disappointed.

Alongside that, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch has a 11.6-inch display with a HD resolution of 1366 x 768. That may be a little small compared to the best Chromebooks, but it’s still suitable for working with Chrome OS while on the move. With the typical Chromebook focus on storing files on the cloud, you don’t have to worry about the low storage, while there’s always the option of wireless or wired connections. A built-in HD webcam with microphone means you can easily make video calls too. Basically, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch has all the essentials you could need.

Normally priced at $219, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch is down to just $90 at Best Buy. Considered one of its clearance deals, we’re not expecting this laptop to stick around for long at this price. Buy it now if you’re looking to get the cheapest Chromebook out there.

