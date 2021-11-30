This $149 Cyber Monday Chromebook deal is still available

Cyber Monday might be over but we’re still seeing some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. That includes being able to buy this Lenovo Chromebook 3 laptop for just $149 at Best Buy. Reduced from $289 to $149, that’s a huge saving of $140. Somehow, the deal is still available. We’re not sure when it will end or even if it’s a mistake by the retailer so buy it now if it’s what you want, otherwise it might be gone next time you look. It’s just one of the Cyber Monday laptop deals hanging on right now.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 embodies a lot of what you would want from one of the best Chromebooks while keeping costs down. Really, that’s kind of what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands currently out there — Lenovo. If you’re looking for a reliable Chromebook at a good price, this is the one for you. For your money, you get a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter is surprisingly high for a Chromebook. Many Chromebooks stick to 32GB of eMMC but this one gives you quite a bit more room. While many of your files will be stored on the cloud and you will be using Google apps for your work, it’s nice to know there’s a bit of extra space in case you decide to store more files locally on your system for those rare times that you’re not near a Wi-Fi spot.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 also has a 14-inch full HD display so it looks pretty good, too. Whether you plan on using it solely for typing up documents or you’re looking to watch some movies on the move, this is the device for you. It’s small yet mighty, providing you with some great color and clarity. It lays out flat, too, if you’d prefer to have a more tablet style appearance when watching movie or making a presentation. There’s also the matter of its 10-hour battery life so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice throughout the day. The system takes just seconds to boot up, so it’s always ready for action.

Weighing just over 3 pounds and measuring only 0.74-inch in width means this is a highly portable device in every way. There’s even a built-in media reader so you can easily transfer files from your phone or other devices. Plus, there’s a built-in HD webcam with a microphone so it’s good to go for those necessary or fun video calls while on the move or at home.

Looking sleek and professional with an arctic gray finish, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 offers everything you could need from a cheap yet effective Chromebook. It’s always ready for action thanks to some well-designed features. It looks far more expensive than it actually is so no one will know you’ve bought a bargain other than you or anyone you feel like boasting to.

Normally priced at $289, you can snap up the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $149 at Best Buy right now. A post-Cyber Monday deal, we can’t say how long this offer is going to last and stock is sure to be very limited. If you’re keen on this option, snap it up now before the deal ends or stock runs out. You won’t be disappointed.

