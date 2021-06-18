  1. Deals
This Lenovo Chromebook is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

By
Lenovo chromebook deal still available from black friday 2020
Walmart/Lenovo

Prime Day deals aren’t just exclusive to Amazon with Best Buy also getting in on the action. That includes a Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $149. Ordinarily priced at $219, that’s a massive saving of $70 on the usual price making this a fantastic budget choice for students and home workers alike. Be quick though. At this price, we really can’t see stock lasting for long.

Of course, we’re not saying this Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best Chromebooks out there. It’s not at the top of the heap, but it is a fantastic price. For the money, you get an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC flash storage. Alongside that is an 11.6-inch display with a typical HD resolution of 1366 x 768. So, this isn’t a Chromebook to set the world on fire but with 10 hours of battery life, it’s good to go throughout your working day. Whether you’re taking notes in class or writing up a report for work, it’ll do the job all thanks to being able to work on the cloud.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is also fairly portable too. It only weighs 2.42 pounds plus it measures just 0.71-inch thin so it’s slim and lightweight meaning you can take it out and about with you with minimal hassle. Built-in cloud support means you can always pick up where you left off too which is sure to be useful if you work between multiple devices. Plus its screen is competent enough to enjoy some downtime watching your favorite streaming services too.

Normally priced at $219, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is just $149 right now which is a great bargain for a competent Chromebook from one of the best laptop brands. If you’re on a tight budget, you won’t be let down by this purchase thanks to it offering everything you could need at this price.

More Prime Day Chromebook deals

If you want to spend a little more on a great Chromebook, check out our look at the best Prime Day Chromebook deals for all the best offers. Alternatively, if a traditional laptop seems like a better idea for your needs, we’ve got all the best Prime Day laptop deals too to help you out.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Best Buy
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$376 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$336 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
