  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Back-to-school sales make the Lenovo Flex Chromebook ridiculously cheap

By

Whether you’re heading back to school this fall yourself, or you’re a parent of a young student, you know how important a reliable laptop is to the college experience. From registering for classes and keeping up with grades to attending online lectures and staying in touch with friends and family back home, having a good laptop can make all the difference. Right now, you can save big on the Lenovo Flex Chromebook when you take advantage of this deal from Walmart. Get the Lenovo Flex Chromebook for just $249, marked down $30 from its regular price of $279 just in time for back to school. Available in either Blue or Almond, get this innovative laptop on sale now while supplies last.

Buy Now

This touchscreen laptop runs on the Chrome OS operating system for super-quick connectivity and easy access to the familiar Google Suite of programs, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. Easily store and access photos and documents in Google Drive, write essays and take notes in Docs, and create handy spreadsheets for everything from your class schedule to ranking campus bars in the handy Sheets program. The 11.6-inch display and lightweight body make it easy to pack this Chromebook into any bag for on-the-go connectivity and learning, and up to 10 hours of continuous battery life means you’ll always be ready for class.

Lenovo laptop deals like this one are ideal for both college and high school students. With this device, a webcam, microphone, and speakers are built-in so you can attend online classes or stay connected with loved ones back home. The Intel Celeron processor gives you lightning-fast load times, and easy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity let you stay in the loop everywhere you go. Study hard all day and stream Netflix all night for the full student experience with this laptop.

Whether you’re a student or you’re outfitting one for a successful semester, check out these student laptop deals and save big on the Lenovo Flex Chromebook. Order it now from Walmart to save $30 off the regularly marked price of $279 when you buy it for just $249 today. From Skyping with friends and family back home to attending online classes and completing homework, this is the perfect student laptop to make it happen on a budget. Get it now while supplies last!

Buy Now

More Chromebook Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Chromebook deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$150 $195
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$368 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale today — but not for long!

Sony-wh1000xm3-headphones man wearing headphones on a train being served by waitress

Dell 27-inch monitors are ridiculously cheap during Labor Day sales

Dell S2721HN MOnitor

We can’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy S21 is today

samsung galaxy S21 smartphone phantom gray color with home screen illuminated, on a yellow cushion background

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price slashed by $50 at Best Buy today

samsung galaxy tab a7 tablet with home screen open on a white brick wall background

GoPro Hero 10 Black leak reveals images and specs

GoPro Hero 10 Black.

7 dorm gadgets to make campus living a breeze

The Govee Lamp has RGB lights to light up the night.

Galaxy S22 release date rumored for January; Samsung misses 2021 sales targets

Person holding the Samsung Galaxy s21 in purple lighting.

Final No Time to Die trailer pays tribute to Daniel Craig’s Bond

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

Best cheap Apple TV deals for September 2021

Apple TV Review

Microsoft brings Windows 11 design improvements to Edge browser

microsoft edge new features for holidays

Upcoming Fossil Gen 6 swartwatch won’t run Wear OS 3 until 2022

fossil gen 6 specs leak

The best EA games of all time

Cal holding a double bladed lightsaber about to fight an enemy.

Everything we know about Skate 4

A skateboarder approaching a ramp.