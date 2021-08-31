Back-to-school sales make the Lenovo Flex Chromebook ridiculously cheap

Whether you’re heading back to school this fall yourself, or you’re a parent of a young student, you know how important a reliable laptop is to the college experience. From registering for classes and keeping up with grades to attending online lectures and staying in touch with friends and family back home, having a good laptop can make all the difference. Right now, you can save big on the Lenovo Flex Chromebook when you take advantage of this deal from Walmart. Get the Lenovo Flex Chromebook for just $249, marked down $30 from its regular price of $279 just in time for back to school. Available in either Blue or Almond, get this innovative laptop on sale now while supplies last.

This touchscreen laptop runs on the Chrome OS operating system for super-quick connectivity and easy access to the familiar Google Suite of programs, including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. Easily store and access photos and documents in Google Drive, write essays and take notes in Docs, and create handy spreadsheets for everything from your class schedule to ranking campus bars in the handy Sheets program. The 11.6-inch display and lightweight body make it easy to pack this Chromebook into any bag for on-the-go connectivity and learning, and up to 10 hours of continuous battery life means you’ll always be ready for class.

Lenovo laptop deals like this one are ideal for both college and high school students. With this device, a webcam, microphone, and speakers are built-in so you can attend online classes or stay connected with loved ones back home. The Intel Celeron processor gives you lightning-fast load times, and easy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity let you stay in the loop everywhere you go. Study hard all day and stream Netflix all night for the full student experience with this laptop.

Whether you’re a student or you’re outfitting one for a successful semester, check out these student laptop deals and save big on the Lenovo Flex Chromebook. Order it now from Walmart to save $30 off the regularly marked price of $279 when you buy it for just $249 today. From Skyping with friends and family back home to attending online classes and completing homework, this is the perfect student laptop to make it happen on a budget. Get it now while supplies last!

