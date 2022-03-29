This Lenovo Chromebook with an OLED screen is $100 off

When the laptop deals that you encounter are still too expensive, the general advice is that you should take a look at Chromebook deals. Not all of the best Chromebooks are mere budget devices, as there are more powerful and versatile options like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. If you’re interested, it’s currently available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that slashes the Chromebook’s price to just $399, from its original price of $499.

One of the most notable features of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is its 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for natural colors, deep contrasts, and sufficient brightness for different environments. Whether you’re using the device as a tablet, or as a laptop with its detachable keyboard, working on the OLED display is very easy on the eyes. The keyboard, which attaches through magnets and connects via pogo pins, comes with plenty of key spacing and large keycaps for a comfortable typing experience, as well as a touchpad that’s big enough for easy swiping.

The difference between Chromebooks and traditional Windows-based laptops is that they’re powered by Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system is dependent on web-based apps, which means that Chromebook can run smoothly even on low-end hardware. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, however, doesn’t sacrifice performance, as it’s equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor and 8GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking between several apps. The Chromebook also comes with a 128GB eMMC flash memory to support cloud storage, and it weighs just over 2 pounds and is just 0.27 of an inch thick, so you can easily carry it with you wherever you go.

Whether you need a reliable companion for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. Best Buy’s offer makes it an even more attractive option, as the retailer has reduced the Chromebook’s price by $100 to just $399, from its original price of $499. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but stocks may go quickly because it’s a popular device. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

