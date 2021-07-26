The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.

Like most Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a more affordable alternative to most Windows-based laptops and macOS-powered MacBooks. This is because these devices are powered by Chrome OS, which is basically Google’s Chrome browser that’s reworked to serve as an operating system. Chromebooks don’t require high-end hardware to function well because they rely on web-based apps, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance even with cheaper components.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT8173c processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for the basic functions that students need such as doing online research, typing documents on a word processor, and sending messages to their classmates through email or communication apps. The 14-inch HD display makes studying easy on the eyes, and the 32GB eMMC SSD is ample space for school-related files that are supplemented by cloud storage. Lenovo also promises 10 hours of battery life, so the device will easily last through a day’s classes.

Students will be prepared to take on the challenges of the new school year with the Lenovo Chromebook S330. The Chrome OS-powered device, already affordable at its original price of $239, is even cheaper with Walmart’s $80 price cut, bringing it down to just $159. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to purchase the Lenovo Chromebook S330 through this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a dependable device that’s made even more affordable with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to look at other options to help with your decision, we’ve gathered some of the best Chromebook deals that are currently available from various retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations