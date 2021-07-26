  1. Deals
This Lenovo Chromebook is only $159 for the back-to-school season

By
Lenovo S330 Chromebook

The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.

Like most Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a more affordable alternative to most Windows-based laptops and macOS-powered MacBooks. This is because these devices are powered by Chrome OS, which is basically Google’s Chrome browser that’s reworked to serve as an operating system. Chromebooks don’t require high-end hardware to function well because they rely on web-based apps, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance even with cheaper components.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT8173c processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough for the basic functions that students need such as doing online research, typing documents on a word processor, and sending messages to their classmates through email or communication apps. The 14-inch HD display makes studying easy on the eyes, and the 32GB eMMC SSD is ample space for school-related files that are supplemented by cloud storage. Lenovo also promises 10 hours of battery life, so the device will easily last through a day’s classes.

Students will be prepared to take on the challenges of the new school year with the Lenovo Chromebook S330. The Chrome OS-powered device, already affordable at its original price of $239, is even cheaper with Walmart’s $80 price cut, bringing it down to just $159. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want to purchase the Lenovo Chromebook S330 through this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a dependable device that’s made even more affordable with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to look at other options to help with your decision, we’ve gathered some of the best Chromebook deals that are currently available from various retailers.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$342 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$347 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
