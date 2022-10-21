 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab a complete PC gaming bundle from Lenovo and save hundreds

Albert Bassili
By

For many folks, building a gaming PC from scratch can be rather daunting, which is why we’re happy to present you with this great gaming gear, from desktops to peripherals, to get you started. While there are a lot of deals out there you can put together for a gaming PC bundle, this one constitutes a great mid-range option across the board. However, we’ve also left you some other potential peripherals to look at in case you want some variety.

Basic Gaming Bundle — $90, was $145

A Lenovo Gaming Bundle with keyboard, mouse, and mousepad.

If you’re starting out on your gaming journey or just looking through gaming deals for some great peripherals, this bundle from Lenovo hooks you up with gear to get you started. For starters, you get the Lenovo Legion K500, a mid-range mechanical keyboard with red switches, which are lighter and have better tactile feedback, therefore perfect for gaming. Plus, the whole thing is backlight, which is always useful in the dark. In addition to that, you get the Legion M200 mouse, an mid-range gaming mouse with a max 2400 DPI, which works great if you’re into FPS games, and even has a couple of extra buttons on the side for additional actions, such as aim-down sights, plus the whole thing is backlit. Finally, you get a mousepad to use with the mouse to tie the whole bundle together, although if you want a few different options, it might be worth taking a look at our roundup of the best PC gaming accessories and best gaming mice.

Lenovo L29w-30 — $255, was $300

Lenovo L29w-30 monitor stands on a white background.

Productivity is important, and an ultrawide screen can help give you a leg up, especially if you’re doing editing work, and happily, that also works well for gaming. With a resolution of 2560 x 1080, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and an overall 29-inch size, it’s perfect for using it as a dual-screen setup, without losing a lot of quality in the process, especially given it can hit 99% of sRGB. Interestingly, it can also run at 90Hz, not something you tend to see with graphics-oriented monitors, which is why we like it as a gaming monitor, and the larger widescreen also helps with gaming, especially on FPS games. Of course, if you want something more gaming-specific, there are some great gaming monitor deals available to pick through.

Legion Tower 7i — $1,650, was $2,330

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, this Legion Tower 7i comes with a powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, which will let you run most modern games with high settings while pushing 2K resolutions and possibly 144Hz refresh rates, depending on the game. It also comes with a powerful 11th-gen Intel i7-11700K and 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, both of which will let you have a smooth experience, whether in gaming or productivity work, so you don’t have to feel as if it’s a one-trick PC. It also has a 1TB SSD, and this deal comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass to fill it with games.

Editors' Recommendations

Best wireless keyboard deals for October 2022
keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard
Get the Black Friday price today on a powerful business desktop PC
The Dell Vostro Small Form Factor Desktop PC on a gray background.
Hurry! This ABS Legend gaming PC is $1,200 off at Newegg today only
The ABS Legend Gaming PC with the side panel removed to show its internals.
Best desktop computer deals for October 2022
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
This 2TB SSD from Samsung has a $60 discount at Best Buy
Samsung 980 PRO 2TB
Hurry — this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 is $850 off
An Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.
Best Buy laptop deals for October 2022
microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2
Best Mac Mini deals for October 2022
Apple Mac Mini 2018
The Roomba 676 robot vacuum has dropped below $200 at Walmart
The iRobot Roomba 676 smart robot vacuum.
Best Chromebook deals for October 2022
Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.
This cheap but powerful laptop from Dell is under $600 today
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop in the open position.
This HP workstation just got a $3,000 price cut — seriously
A HP ZBook Studio G8 sits on a table.
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.