Lenovo is having a SURPRISE SALE on gaming monitors today

After taking advantage of retailers’ gaming PC deals to upgrade your gaming rig, hopefully you’ve got enough cash left to purchase a new gaming monitor that will give justice to your computer’s improved processing power. However, if you’re short on funds, you should be on the lookout for gaming monitor deals. If you need to buy a new screen right now, you should take advantage of Lenovo’s surprise sale for gaming monitors, which includes a $70 discount for the 34-inch Lenovo G34w-10 ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, which brings its price down to $430 from its original price of $500, and a $100 discount for the 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor, which lowers its price to $600 from its original price of $700.

Curved displays, like the one on the Lenovo G34w-10 gaming monitor, provide a more immersive experience while playing video games, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. The gaming monitor also offers a refresh rate of 144Hz and supports AMD’s Radeon FreeSync technology, for smoother gameplay without screen tearing and input lag. It also comes with low blue light certification, so your eyes can stay comfortable even after hours of playing. The 34-inch Lenovo G34w-10 ultra-wide curved gaming monitor is available from Lenovo at $70 off, for a more affordable price of $430 compared to its original price of $500.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor pushes the envelope of modern video games with a refresh rate of 360Hz, which is currently the fastest speed in the world, and a response time of just 1ms. The gaming monitor’s 25-inch screen features Full HD resolution for lifelike colors and clear details, like some of the best computer monitors, and supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology that helps prevent screen tearing and stuttering. You can also customize the monitor’s performance settings right on the screen to give you a competitive edge against other players. If you think this is the display for you, the 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor is $100 off from Lenovo, pulling its price down to $500 from its original price of $600.

