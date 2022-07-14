 Skip to main content
Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has Chromebooks under $100 today

Nina Derwin
By

If you missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day festivities and you’re looking for a laptop, worry not! Walmart still has some of the best Chromebook deals happening right now. Today may be the final day to take advantage of these steep discounts, so if you’ve had a Chromebook hanging out on your wishlist, now is the time to grab one before these deals are gone.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $89, was $280

A Lenovo CB 3 14-inch Chromebook sits open.

It’s safe to say that the Chromebook is generally considered one of the best student laptops, and this deal on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 14-inch is one of the best student laptop deals we’ve seen throughout this entire Prime Day season. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 includes all of your favorite Chromebook features, all of which are contained in its super sleek, slim, 180-degree hinged chassis. This Lenovo Chromebook runs on the lightning-fast Chrome OS, booting up in a matter of seconds, and it updates automatically. Best of all, this Chromebook is protected by built-in virus protection, so you never have to worry about bugs or viruses taking over your machine. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life, which is nothing short of incredible, not to mention that it will run all of the apps that you need for work and school absolutely seamlessly. This deal is almost too good to be true, but only almost because it’s totally true and only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out.

Buy Now

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $225

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook sits open with a topographic image on the display.

Another one of our favorite laptops for students or people working on the go is the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. This is yet another incredible Chromebook deal, which is exciting not only because of the savings, but because we’ve also recently learned that the new Chrome OS will help reduce battery drain, meaning that this Chromebook by HP will be affected for the better. Thanks to the fast-booting Chrome OS, students can rely on the HP Chromebook to help them get school work done faster. It’s durable enough to withstand a fall, is spill resistant, and is classroom-ready as far as performance goes. You can quickly stream textbooks, tests, and more thanks to its AMD A4 processor that works seamlessly with the Chrome OS. It’s also super easy to control and manage student interactions with HP’s Classroom Manager. For students of all ages, there’s never been a Chromebook better suited to education. Get one at a great price now before this deal is gone for good.

Buy Now

