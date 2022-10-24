Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re in safe hands buying the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It’s a basic system but it has all the essentials you could need. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64Gb of eMMC storage. That means you’ll need to save most of your files on the cloud and rely on cloud apps like Google Docs, but you get the benefits of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i having Windows 11 Home in S mode installed so if you’re not comfortable with ChromeOS, you’ll be happy here.

It also has some thoughtful extras. These include a 14-inch HD screen with an energy-efficient LED backlight. It also has up to 10 hours of battery life so it’ll last you all working day. Weighing just over three pounds and measuring only 0.7-inch thin, it’s highly portable too. A built-in media reader could prove useful, along with a webcam with a privacy shutter, and HDMI output if you want to hook it up to a TV or monitor. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i might not rival the best budget laptops because it’s basic yet cheap, but it definitely serves a purpose for someone who either needs a laptop only once in a while, or that is on a very tight budget.

Ordinarily priced at $250, you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i from Best Buy for only $100 right now. It’s part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals that are aimed to help take the stress out of the main sales events, while still allowing customers to enjoy the deepest of discounts early. With a saving of $150 to be enjoyed here, it’s an ideal laptop for anyone who needs the bare basics for less.

