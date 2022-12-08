 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes

Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1i

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there so while the Lenovo Ideapad 1i is cheap, you still benefit from quality here. It has an Intel Pentium processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Sure, it won’t be the fastest of laptops to compete with the best laptops but it’s more than good enough to run Windows 11 in S Mode. It’s well-suited for simply typing up documents or browsing online without having to be dependent on your phone instead.

Additionally, it has an attractive 14-inch HD display so you won’t have to worry about having limited screen space. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life plus rapid recharging so you can get back up to scratch faster than before. Weighing just over three pounds, it’s a good size to ensure you can take it between locations without an issue. Narrow bezels, Dolby Audio speakers, and Flip to Start instant boot-up all add up to make the Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop a very appealing option at this price. It’s designed to last a long time while being highly affordable. If you simply need to get some work or studying done on the move and it requires a Windows system, you simply can’t go wrong with how cheap the Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop is.

Normally priced at $259, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop is down to $129 for a limited time only at Walmart. Already proving popular, we can’t see stock sticking around for long so if you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now. At this price, you really won’t regret it.

